​The pros and cons of a flat-roof house

South Africa is home to numerous designs and styles when it comes to residential structures, including the all-too familiar flat-roof house. But saying that a roof is 100% flat is actually inaccurate, as a flat-roof design usually has pitch/slant of about 15° to allow for rain drainage.

Although flat-roof houses are great options for those living in low-rainfall areas, one cannot deny that it also makes for a unique, modern look when it comes to visual aesthetics – definitely one of the reasons why so many people opt for a flat-roof design.

But like all things when it comes to architecture, decent research is required (yes, even when it comes to the roofs and floors of a structure), which is why we’ve taken it upon ourselves to find the pros and cons of the flat-roof house.