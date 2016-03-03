High-Tech Home of Luxury Fun

Paulinho Peres Group believe that in order for a residential project to be successful, it needs to be as grand and inspiring as the most luxurious resorts in the world. Nothing illustrates this philosophy as well as this mansion of inspiration we get to visit today. This home has been customised according to the taste of its owner—a young entrepreneur—in order to incorporate style and cutting-edge technology to obtain a sense of spontaneity and fun.
It is evident that the architects and designers made it their priority to personalise the house to the owner's individual tastes and preferences. You will see that the colour scheme of the home is primarily blue, black and white—indicating the owner's affinity with his favourite soccer team associated love for sport. This passion also comes to the fore when we see the multitude of entertainment options available in the home. The porcelain black and white tiles even look like a chess or checkers board!
Does this seem like an interesting and exciting home to you? Wait until you see the interior!
When we first see the house in question, it is impressive without a doubt, but haven't we seen plenty of high-budget modern houses before? Well, we're quite sure you haven't seen something like this one. Before we get into too much detail, let's take a moment to appreciate the home's exterior.
There is a grand driveway leading up to the 3 tiered structure, taking full advantage of perspective and right angles. The lighting of the house's façade is also very strategic to display the most prominent features in the dark. Palm trees and other vegetation surround the building, and keep the balance between technology and nature.
As we will see in the different space inside, the house is largely technology-driven. The owner can boast with some of the latest advances in technology, and cutting-edge appliances. Automation services in the house, imaging and sound are all controlled by a single point of command, easily accessible on an iPad. All of these features work towards making the home more interactive and sensory.
What is a modern mansion without a home cinema? Well, the specimen we have under the microscope today takes things to the next level. This home's spectacular media room is one to envy. The rectangular-shaped space's flooring consists entirely of a cosy, grey, shaggy rug. It seems like the floor is just as comfortable as the official seating! Not that the sofas are anything to scoff at. The furniture in the room is of exquisite quality, and there is something for every taste.
The subdued and serene colour scheme in this area is heavy on the blue, which creates a calm and comfortable atmosphere perfect for movie nights. Or days! Besides LED perimeter lighting in the ceiling, recessed squares in the crown moulding of the ceiling is lit up in an electric blue—a mesmerising sight!
Yes, the designers actually refer to this area as the Space Casino. The second floor of the mansion includes a pool table, poker table, bar, pub, and two comfortable guest suites. An invite to this house must definitely feel like an all-expenses paid trip to one of the world's best casino resorts—exactly what the architects wanted.
The colour scheme on this level is more distinct with the use of light blue and intense, contrasting yellow. This suits the more festive atmosphere of the area. It also creates extraordinary visual effects on the walls, such as a gallery of bold, yellow photo frames up against the baby blue wall.
To the right corner of this image we can see the fully equipped bar for those long game nights and endless parties.
The home also has many futuristic elements to go along naturally with the high-tech environment. Take this elevator, for example. An illuminated acrylic tube with a vacuum system looks like it comes right out of a sci-fi movie. This feature creates the illusion of floating, and the glass floor around it contributes to this effect.
Steel finishes, as seen in the banisters and the frames of the window, is also characteristic of modern and post-modern designs, and is well-suited to the current project.
At the back we can see the wall is covered by a print of the Lourve Pyramid—a large glass and steel structure in front of the famous art museum in Paris. In addition to this being a striking and beautiful image to serve as backdrop of the space, it also brings us back to the buildings international character and devotion to luxury.
The third floor of this impressive mansion is solely comprised of the master bedroom that we see here. This is the ultimate way to ensure privacy for the bedroom—take up an entire level of the house! As we can see here, though, privacy is by far not the room's most enviable characteristic. All the elements necessary for a hight level of comfort is brought together in style.
The use of mirrors in the room extend the visual space available, as well as contributing to that futuristic atmosphere.
We can see extensive space devoted to the en-suite bathroom. To the right we can see a sandblasted structure which houses a large free-standing tub and the shower.
The design of this project was driven by the challenges presented, such as incorporating an indoor swimming pool in the home's overall style, which is private but not constricted. The architects came up with this stunning feature pool inside the house, which is reminiscent of the luxurious examples we usually see in lavish cities like Dubai, Las Vegas, or Miami.
The issue of privacy was solved by the glass panels with water bubbles streaming through it. Not only does this create sufficient privacy in the pool area, but it also provides magical visual effects! In addition, this semi-transparent division does not constrict the space as much as a solid wall would, and allows for more freedom in the visual environment.
