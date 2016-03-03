High-Tech Home of Luxury Fun

Paulinho Peres Group believe that in order for a residential project to be successful, it needs to be as grand and inspiring as the most luxurious resorts in the world. Nothing illustrates this philosophy as well as this mansion of inspiration we get to visit today. This home has been customised according to the taste of its owner—a young entrepreneur—in order to incorporate style and cutting-edge technology to obtain a sense of spontaneity and fun.

It is evident that the architects and designers made it their priority to personalise the house to the owner's individual tastes and preferences. You will see that the colour scheme of the home is primarily blue, black and white—indicating the owner's affinity with his favourite soccer team associated love for sport. This passion also comes to the fore when we see the multitude of entertainment options available in the home. The porcelain black and white tiles even look like a chess or checkers board!

Does this seem like an interesting and exciting home to you? Wait until you see the interior!