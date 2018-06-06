​Extra storage: The beauty of floating shelves

It’s a problem that many of us have faced: far too many collectibles (such as keepsakes picked up on our travels, heirlooms handed down from generation to generation, or some extra décor pieces we just had to have) and not enough space for them. And placing them in a box and hiding it in a cupboard somewhere? Forget about it – what’s the point then of buying it if you can’t display it loudly and proudly?

Fortunately, there are quite a few stylish and practical solutions to up the storage level of your home (as any professional interior design will tell you), and floating shelves is just one of them. Doesn’t matter if it’s your book/magazine collection or heavier pieces like TV sets, a decent floating shelf will not only enhance your home’s storage/display areas, but can also complement the room’s style (regardless of whether it’s the kitchen, bedroom, bathroom or living room).

Let’s take a look at the beauty and functionality of good old-fashioned floating shelves…