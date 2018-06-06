Your browser is out-of-date.

​Extra storage: The beauty of floating shelves

House Kai, JBA Architects
It’s a problem that many of us have faced: far too many collectibles (such as keepsakes picked up on our travels, heirlooms handed down from generation to generation, or some extra décor pieces we just had to have) and not enough space for them. And placing them in a box and hiding it in a cupboard somewhere? Forget about it – what’s the point then of buying it if you can’t display it loudly and proudly?

Fortunately, there are quite a few stylish and practical solutions to up the storage level of your home (as any professional interior design will tell you), and floating shelves is just one of them. Doesn’t matter if it’s your book/magazine collection or heavier pieces like TV sets, a decent floating shelf will not only enhance your home’s storage/display areas, but can also complement the room’s style (regardless of whether it’s the kitchenbedroombathroom or living room). 

Let’s take a look at the beauty and functionality of good old-fashioned floating shelves…

1. Floating shelves: Replace your bedside tables/headboard

Not enough legroom for a decent bedside table or headboard? Did you know that the right floating shelf can solve that problem quickly and stylishly? On it you can place anything from your current reading material and glass of water to your alarm clock and cellular phone. A splendid bedroom space saver, as it helps to free up more valuable floor space! 

homify hint: Want to replace your headboard with a floating shelf? Be sure to hang the shelf low enough so that you can reach it while sitting on your bed, yet it must also be high enough so that you don’t bump your head. And opt for a sturdy option that can handle heavy weights – just imagine being awoken from your peaceful sleep by the sound of a headboard/floating shelf crashing down in the middle of the night!

2. Floating shelves: Perfect for displaying kitchen goodies

Not enough countertop space? Don’t want to hide your prized crockery pieces behind closed cupboard doors? By all means, hammer in a few floating shelves and use them for display purposes. This will create the illusion of a much larger space and you can easily grab whatever you need while cooking.

homify hint: Be sure to add strong hooks to the lowest shelf on which you can hang utensils or pots and pans – even more storage/hanging space!

3. Floating shelves: Make them a focal feature

In addition to being practical, the right floating shelves can also become striking décor pieces – just like staircases. Imagine, for instance, dark wooden shelves popping out against a brightly coloured (cornflower blue, bubblegum pink, mint green, etc.) wall. 

homify hint: In love with the idea of some colour on your walls, yet you don’t want to paint the entire wall in that popping colour? Then just buy basic wooden shelves and paint them a colour of your choice. Easy peasy!

4. Floating shelves: Organise the kids’ rooms

Even the children’s rooms / nurseries can be organised in a jiffy with some floating shelves against the walls. No more chucking toys into a closet or box – instead, make them part of the display! 

homify hint: Use those floating shelves to display sports’ and/or school trophies in your children’s bedrooms.

5. Floating shelves: More benefits

  1. Floating shelves provide a cleaner look. They take up less space and leave more room to truly showcase your décor. 
  2. They are light and airy, with the extra space around your floating shelves creating a more airy ambiance – perfect for smaller homes and rooms.  
  3. Less space is required. If you have a tiny nook that needs decoration, but have little room to work with, floating shelves can be perfect, seeing as they come available in a multitude of different sizes.  
  4. Floating shelves can be used in literally any room in the house, including the bathroom (for extra towels and linen) and garage (to showcase your gardening tools). 
  5. They are easy to install, which makes it a perfect DIY project. All that’s needed is a power drill to secure the shelving to the wall and a leveller to ensure they are hung in a straight line. 

On that note, you may want to have a look at these 8 small home storage solutions.

Where in your home do you require some floating shelves?

