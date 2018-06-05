​Why this Sandton kitchen loves neutrals (and why you should use them!)

What is preferable to you when it comes to interior colour palettes? Vibrant hues that pop? Bold tones with a mysterious ambience? How about neutral colours, or do you deem those too boring?
Today, we’d like to focus on neutral colours and debunk the myth that bold is better. Don’t get us wrong, we also love a good splash of cornflower blue, bubblegum pink or candy red when appropriate, but when it comes to the advantages of a neutral colour palette, we stand firmly behind the decision of any interior designer or homeowner opting for those hues.
Just like what interior designer & founder of durban based Linken Designs, Lungelo Cele did to this kitchen. This culinary space, showcasing a fresh country-style kitchen mixed with modern appliances and fixtures, is decked out in soft neutrals, ensuring a subtle look with a hint of gloss.
So, why are we such cheerleaders for neutral-hued spaces—particularly kitchens, which are, after all, the heart of all homes?
By definition, neutral tones are unsaturated (or, at least, they should have very little saturation), allowing them to serve as the relaxing background to a space.
When scoping out this neutral kitchen, your eyes easily flow from one point to the next without the distraction of ‘popping’ colours.
Also keep in mind that nature-based elements (such as that gorgeous wooden dining table) tend to be inherently neutral themselves and, thus, provide an inspiring, restful complement to a neutral space’s décor.
No matter what your design style or preferences, there is bound to be room for it in a neutral-coloured space. This is because neutrals provide an ideal decorating foundation or background, allowing any additional layers and/or pops of colour to create more visual interest and character.
Have a look at this dining space. Now, imagine scatter cushions in cotton candy pink (or honey orange, or azure blue… ). Can you see how they will become much more enticing and prominent thanks to the neutrals in the background?
There’s nothing like some pattern and texture to make a space seem more interesting, yet sometimes one can go overboard and turn that ‘interesting’ into ‘much too busy’. Well, not in a neutral space.
Because of their neutrality, neutral colours benefit a space by encouraging the use of patterns and textures without becoming an eyesore. Just look at the detail of the subway tile adding character and interest to the walls and backsplash in here.
☞homify hint: Just keep in mind that the greater the contrast between your neutrals, the more busy a space will read. For example, white-and-black patterns will become much more vivacious than the off-white-and-stone-grey of this kitchen.
A lover of the rustic style? Do you prefer modern to eclectic? Doesn’t matter which design style tickles your fancy, neutrals will likely play an important role in your successful décor.
The shaker-style cabinets of this kitchen ensure a touch of traditionalism, yet the fact that everything is coated in soft neutrals mean we don’t venture too far into the rustic realm… or the modern design. Perfectly neutral, thanks to the neutrals!
☞homify hint: Vary the neutrals’ use in geometrics for a simultaneously classic and relevant appeal.
