​Why this Sandton kitchen loves neutrals (and why you should use them!)

What is preferable to you when it comes to interior colour palettes? Vibrant hues that pop? Bold tones with a mysterious ambience? How about neutral colours, or do you deem those too boring?

Today, we’d like to focus on neutral colours and debunk the myth that bold is better. Don’t get us wrong, we also love a good splash of cornflower blue, bubblegum pink or candy red when appropriate, but when it comes to the advantages of a neutral colour palette, we stand firmly behind the decision of any interior designer or homeowner opting for those hues.

Just like what interior designer & founder of durban based Linken Designs, Lungelo Cele did to this kitchen. This culinary space, showcasing a fresh country-style kitchen mixed with modern appliances and fixtures, is decked out in soft neutrals, ensuring a subtle look with a hint of gloss.

So, why are we such cheerleaders for neutral-hued spaces—particularly kitchens, which are, after all, the heart of all homes?