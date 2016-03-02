Pick the perfect dining table

As a privileged place of conviviality and socialising for people living together, a good table is a must in your kitchen or your dining room! Whether small or large, round or square, contemporary or a traditional design, the table is essential to meet for a nice meal, have a drink with friends or play board games with your family!
To help you make this crucial choice, we here at homify thought of you today, and are providing you with seven tips to choose a suitable table for your ideal dining room!
Before you go out to buy your new table, remember this decisive step of measuring the space of the room designed to accommodate your furniture. In order to avoid concerns proportion make sure to choose the right location of your table. A table that's too small in relation to your dining room, won't look great, but will not be a major problem, while too large furniture will prevent you from moving freely within the space (when you have to bring the dishes, set or clear the table). In short, think about this considerations before will prevent the loss of time and consequent energy!
Also be sure to set the location of your table. For example, if it is a large room feel free to place it at the centre, whereas if you live in a rather small space, you can opt for a folding table.
Your table must feel coordinated. The choice of material depends, of course, on your taste in decorating and your budget, but also on the rest of your furniture.
Choose glass if you are looking for a trendy and modern design, its high-end appearance will fit any interior thanks to its transparent sobriety. Beware, however, that this material is largely subject to wear and tear, and it is not advisable if you have children or live surrounded by clumsy family members.
Wood is a timeless classic that will warm a room and has the advantage of covering all the table types: whether they are round or square, rectangular or oval. If you live in a very modern interior, wood can be an asset to break the somewhat impersonal modern style. Remember that rough and raw materials are very fashionable right now!
You can also opt for marble and wrought iron, the finest materials that offer an undeniable presence in your kitchen. Or, as in this image, a hybrid model between the table and the bar—very American.
In addition to matching your lifestyle, the dining table should obviously satisfy your taste in decoration and interior design. If you have the opportunity to acquire a large table, you can now choose between many forms.
Opt for a square table to optimize space and marry lines between the walls of your kitchen and dining room into a square. A square table with small feature, is sober and simple, and fits perfectly in a small space. Ideal for couples, it can always be changed later if children arrive!
Ideal for integrating into a long and narrow space, a rectangular table is distinguished by its more rigid character that promotes a formal atmosphere. Perfect for families, it provides significant space when compared to a round or oval table. It is also recommended for business dinners.
You can also choose to purchase a table whose amazing shape will ensure a certain originality, such as an octagonal table or a half moon. This table is a perfect fit for small spaces or an expanding family! You invite your mother or your boss over for dinner and you don't have any ideas regarding decorating your dining table? Don't panic, homify is here to help you with this article on: Ten Secrets For Successful Table Decoration!
Less formal and more user-friendly than the rectangular form of tables, round tables are perfect for organizing dinners with friends or for other occasions. These kind of tables thus give guests the impression of being close to everyone else, regardless of their place, and help break the ice easier and quicker. A must!
The chairs around your table need to be adequate, a wrong choice, and all the decoration around your table will be questioned. This does not mean that the chairs should be coordinated with the table or even purchased at the same time as the table. I play with contrast should ensure a certain originality, while in choosing matching furniture you play the card of sobriety and elegance. One rule, however, is not to omit some comfort. As seen here in this image, the extraordinary furniture was chosen by our expert interior designer Xavier Lemoine.
If you are organizing a formal meal at home, do not hesitate to draw a table plan beforehand, it will save you many minutes of hesitation as to the location of one or the other. Traditionally, the spouses receiving guests for dinner sit at the ends of the table. Alternate men and women, and try to place your shy friends with those who are more talkative!
Book you place at the least comfortable spot (end table, table legs), and especially the one that is closest to the kitchen so you can check in on the food as quietly as possible without interfering with your guests.
A round or oval table is a guarantee for functionality and communication. Perfect for families! For example, no one is left at the end of the table, and its shape facilitates conversations where each person can be comfortable to interact with those who would have been at the end of the table were it rectangular.
One of many other advantages of the round table is that it facilitates incomparable freedom of movement and fits perfectly in a small space while promoting a greater number of seats.