Pick the perfect dining table

Your table must feel coordinated. The choice of material depends, of course, on your taste in decorating and your budget, but also on the rest of your furniture.

Choose glass if you are looking for a trendy and modern design, its high-end appearance will fit any interior thanks to its transparent sobriety. Beware, however, that this material is largely subject to wear and tear, and it is not advisable if you have children or live surrounded by clumsy family members.

Wood is a timeless classic that will warm a room and has the advantage of covering all the table types: whether they are round or square, rectangular or oval. If you live in a very modern interior, wood can be an asset to break the somewhat impersonal modern style. Remember that rough and raw materials are very fashionable right now!

You can also opt for marble and wrought iron, the finest materials that offer an undeniable presence in your kitchen. Or, as in this image, a hybrid model between the table and the bar—very American.