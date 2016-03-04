Building a house is not an easy task, and although it is exciting and fun, it may also be a drawn out and tedious process. There are is a lot to manage—everything from deciding on designs and colours to managing contractors. Building your own home is no side project! In fact, although well-meaning friends and family might try to help with advice on what to do and what not to do, it is ultimately your choice. They may have told you an architect is an unnecessary expense, and that they can help because they have Autocad skills… but an architect brings so much more than just drawings!

The homify advice to you is that it is important to hire an architect. An architect will ensure that a home is up to code and meets certain building standard requirements. It is a necessary expense that you may regret not making at a later stage. An architect will draw up the plans to create the perfect home, an unnecessary stress for you to deal with if you do not have any experience!