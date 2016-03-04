Add value with these easy steps

Imagine this scenario: you own property and have to sell it but you're worried that it's going to be difficult. The property market, after all, has seen better days and over time the value of your home has depreciated. To be able to sell it within a reasonable period of time, you may have to invest a little bit of money into making it look beautiful again. It is always a good idea to invest in your property, in order to value it. And there are so many little things you can do, without blowing your budget, to improve your home.

It's also much better to deal with issues as and when they crop up because you don't want things like damp walls, rotting floors or problems with the doors to get out of hand—then they will be incredibly expensive to fix and totally devalue your home.

But before you make any changes to your home, it is important to seek professional help or speak to a broker or real estate agent. Using an agent could make a big difference in how and when your home will be sold. Hire an agent who is based close to your home, as this proximity will allow for them to visit frequently. It is also essential to hire an agent who you trust, get on with and who meets your expectations.

Once you know what you need to do, make a list. It is important to put everything on paper. Trace a plan, any updates as well as what needs to be done before your property can be sold.

After the list is finished, prioritise what is urgent. Once you've done all of the fixing up, make sure that you have evidence! The real estate broker should photograph the spaces in the house and publish them across various platforms.

You may be thinking, why would I spend money when I'm about to sell the house? Well, by investing in some renovations, you can increase the sale price and make a large profit at the end of the day! We at homify will show you how…