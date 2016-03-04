Add value with these easy steps

Imagine this scenario: you own property and have to sell it but you're worried that it's going to be difficult. The property market, after all, has seen better days and over time the value of your home has depreciated. To be able to sell it within a reasonable period of time, you may have to invest a little bit of money into making it look beautiful again. It is always a good idea to invest in your property, in order to value it. And there are so many little things you can do, without blowing your budget, to improve your home.
It's also much better to deal with issues as and when they crop up because you don't want things like damp walls, rotting floors or problems with the doors to get out of hand—then they will be incredibly expensive to fix and totally devalue your home.
But before you make any changes to your home, it is important to seek professional help or speak to a broker or real estate agent. Using an agent could make a big difference in how and when your home will be sold. Hire an agent who is based close to your home, as this proximity will allow for them to visit frequently. It is also essential to hire an agent who you trust, get on with and who meets your expectations.
Once you know what you need to do, make a list. It is important to put everything on paper. Trace a plan, any updates as well as what needs to be done before your property can be sold.
After the list is finished, prioritise what is urgent. Once you've done all of the fixing up, make sure that you have evidence! The real estate broker should photograph the spaces in the house and publish them across various platforms.
You may be thinking, why would I spend money when I'm about to sell the house? Well, by investing in some renovations, you can increase the sale price and make a large profit at the end of the day! We at homify will show you how…
Before renovating the necessary spaces and rooms in your home, examine the interior and exterior with a fine tooth comb. A detailed look will help you to determine what needs to be worked on more urgently. Do not forget to also give due attention to any plumbing or electrical problems, as even the smallest of defects are visible to buyers with a good eye!
Once you have done the inspection, invest in a good paint job of the exterior facade. It is like your business card and is the first point of reference that people will have of your home.
You can also start with basic maintenance: mow the lawn, trim the bushes or plant new flowers and trees. Also have a look at the roof—you may need to replace some tiles.
The facade colour should be neutral, even if you like eccentric colours and styles! Opt for something that would suit a wider market. You want our home to sell, so go for discreet and sophisticated.
There are houses with small interior spaces and there are houses with larger rooms that are divided. Naturally people prefer airy and spacious rooms. To impress potential buyers, there are tricks you can apply to change the visual perception of a space.
A beautiful long table in the living room, for example, creates a sense of length, making the room appear larger. Painting the walls a more neutral colour and opting for vibrant ornaments or accessories (rather than painting the walls a vibrant colour) also opens a space up. You can also add a mirror to a room, reflecting the environment around it so that it looks bigger.
The kitchen is one of the most important spaces in the house, both socially and practically. You can't leave this area out when it comes to a little face lift. If you can, give it a fresh coat of paint and make sure that it looks professional.
You should also check the condition of all of the furniture in the home and give each piece a good scrub so it looks clean and sparkling.
When it comes to the drawers and cupboard doors, you may want to oil the hinges or even replace them. You can also repaint all of these too, if you think the kitchen will benefit from a breath of fresh air. Replacing the handles or the door knobs is also an option.
In practical terms, if you have a gas stove or any gas-powered appliances in the kitchen, double check the installation and the outlet.
Aren't you just inspired by this beautiful kitchen studio by Monica Gervasio Architecture & Design?
All of our suggestions depend on the condition of the house. In the en-suite bathroom, you may find similar problems to those found in the kitchen. If you think it is necessary, you may want to change the bathroom tiles. There is a huge industry dedicated to interior tiling, so you don't have to spend too much money to re-tile the bathroom.
Have a look through our homify bathroom products for inspiration.
You may also want to consider buying two sinks, instead of one as this is a very attractive home feature for a couple.
Make sure that none of the taps are leaking or broken and that everything is in pristine and clean condition. The bathroom is a place of hygiene so it needs to be one of the cleanest and most comfortable spaces in the house.
The garden frames the house and is a place where you can escape from the hectic pace of everyday life. People are increasingly looking for rest and rejuvenation in nature.
Redesigning the garden can make all of the difference in the world, changing the whole atmosphere of the house. The surrounding area is an important part of the overall look and feel, making it more appealing to a potential buyer. Investing in landscaping will definitely increase the value of your property.
After completing the necessary repairs, either inside or outside, it is necessary to do a thorough cleaning throughout the house. Unmade beds, unwashed dishes and dirty bathrooms are simply not an option when it comes to showing people your home. It should reflect attention to detail and pristine condition.
Organise your possessions and remove any personal or sentimental features such as family photographs. You want the buyer to visualise what it would look like if they lived there.
When it comes to the living room, paint it a neutral colour and leave the more vibrant colours for decorative pieces, like these designers have done in the photograph above. Create a clean space and remember to put fresh flowers on the coffee table to naturally brighten the environment.
Speaking of freshness, a scented candle or air freshener also always comes in handy…
The bedroom is synonymous with shelter and rest. It is important to find balance in your decor.
Get rid of personal items in the bedroom, but choose comfortable and elegant linen for the bed. No one can resist a fluffy duvet and cushy pillows—they will feel like they are in a hotel!
Reduce the furniture to the bare essentials and use neutral colours on the wall. Make sure that the windows let natural light into the bedroom throughout the day, but are covered overnight. Opt for neutral and smooth curtains.
