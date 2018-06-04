​The tranquil style of Salt Rock’s House BellaVida

We are off to Salt Rock, nort of Durban, for today’s architecture inspiration, and this ingenious design comes to us from Johannesburg-based firm Hugo Hamity Architects.

Showing us just what is possible with the modern design of today, this house flaunts an elevated steel look to take advantage of the breathtaking Indian Ocean views and the accompanying sunrises.

But of course it is what’s inside this modern marvel that is just as impressive. So, let’s get inspired with this beach-view beauty and its area layout of 360 m².