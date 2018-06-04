​The tranquil style of Salt Rock’s House BellaVida

We are off to Salt Rock, nort of Durban, for today’s architecture inspiration, and this ingenious design comes to us from Johannesburg-based firm Hugo Hamity Architects.
Showing us just what is possible with the modern design of today, this house flaunts an elevated steel look to take advantage of the breathtaking Indian Ocean views and the accompanying sunrises.
But of course it is what’s inside this modern marvel that is just as impressive. So, let’s get inspired with this beach-view beauty and its area layout of 360 m².
Beauty is one thing, but practicality is entirely something else. Fortunately, the professionals in charge ensured that a decent dose of both was included in this modern design. Hence the protruding roof, which acts as a “floating umbrella” that opens up towards the northern sun.
Simultaneously, it cantilevers over the sun terrace to protect from the elements, ensuring that the al fresco sunbathing/ dining/ socialising can continue with prime views.
In keeping with the modern design, the exterior façade is coated in earthy/neutral hues, ensuring a subtle beauty.
Certainly one of the best spots to be, the elevated pool and deck ensure a 10-out-of-10 view on any day. It’s no coincidence that “bella vida” means “beautiful life”.
The angled roof’s functionality is not only practical for the outdoor patio. Inside, we can experience how, due to it slanting perfectly, it allows just the right amount of light to enter the living area.
A dose of hot reds becomes most prominent thanks to the neutral colour scheme, allowing select architectural features and furnishings to become focal pieces.
As far as backsplashes go, this kitchen is certainly unique, opting for an elongated slit of a window instead of mosaic tiles. This ensures even more natural lighting and exterior views to flood indoors.
The same backsplash window from the minimalist kitchen is repeated in the main bedroom, serving here as wall art that, due to the exterior views and lighting, keeps on changing 24/7.
It, thus, only makes sense that it forms part of this perfect little relaxation corner for reading, enhanced by soft furnishings and the same bold reds that helped style up the living room.
