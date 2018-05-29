​Keep it practical with these 6 small kitchen designs

The heart of the home – that’s the other term used for kitchens, and with good reason, too! Just think about how often a home’s kitchen becomes much more than the space where we cook – it is also one of the most effective rooms for socialising, working, studying, etc.

But having said that, it would be so nice if all kitchens were spacious and roomy, allowing us to socialise (and work, and study, and keep an eye on the kids while they do homework, etc.) to our hearts’ content. Unfortunately, small kitchens are the majority. But if there’s one lesson we here at homify try to teach, it’s that ‘small’ doesn’t need to mean ‘cramped’.

Just because your kitchen doesn’t have lots of legroom or is flush with counter space, doesn’t mean it can’t be charming or stylish.

To help you make the most of your tiny kitchen, we’ve gathered these small kitchen designs (that make use of various cabinets, flooring materials, interior styles, etc.) that can turn ‘small’ into ‘cosy’.

Let’s start!