Rustic Mediterranean Magnificence

In this edition of homify 360, we visit a spectacular rustic Italian villa. With views of the Mediterranean Sea and a charming village setting, we seem to be transported to a different era; this home has a classic style and decor, which creates a comfortable space.

This stunning villa excellently captured in images by Emilio Rescigno Photography, is attractive from every aspect. The design of the exterior is chic, portraying a revival of a beautiful and elegant design, using classic elements and rustic charm, with breath-taking views of the azure blue sea and coastline! Let's have a closer look!