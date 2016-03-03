Rustic Mediterranean Magnificence

In this edition of homify 360, we visit a spectacular rustic Italian villa. With views of the Mediterranean Sea and a charming village setting, we seem to be transported to a different era; this home has a classic style and decor, which creates a comfortable space.
This stunning villa excellently captured in images by Emilio Rescigno Photography, is attractive from every aspect. The design of the exterior is chic, portraying a revival of a beautiful and elegant design, using classic elements and rustic charm, with breath-taking views of the azure blue sea and coastline! Let's have a closer look!
The exterior perspective of this home has every aspect of rustic charm covered; the neutral colour palette of beige, off-white and stone complete with lightly painted iron gates creates a whimsical effect. The owners have restored this beautiful home, making it elegant and grand again. The authentic effect of this home is further exaggerated through the old fashioned windows with wooden shutters. A timeless classic indeed!
This fantastic kitchen is a mix of colonial rustic inspiration and simple modernity. The rusticity is achieved through the wooden cabinets and flooring as well as colourful tiles, enhancing the Mediterranean atmosphere. Enjoy quick meals and casual dining in this beautiful kitchen, which even has a view of the ocean!
The modern appliances housed here blend well with the decor, completing the country-meets-contemporary fusion design!
A master bedroom in a home is often a place to relax and unwind while enjoying the company of a loved one. In keeping with the rustic fusion design of this home, this master bedroom is no different. The neutral colours coupled with fantastic views of the Mediterranean creates an elegant and comforting space. Each aspect of this room was well thought out, from the well-crafted headboard to the LED lights from the ceiling, creating a serene and soft lighting effect.
The master bathroom in this home has a spa-like effect, with the corner hot tub included for authenticity. While the bathroom itself has a rustic design, with neutral shades and classic vintage style tiles enhancing the effect. It is truly a sight worthy of tranquility and relaxation!
The rustic wooden furniture included in this beautiful living room adds to the cosiness and warmth of the villa, making it charming and inviting. The natural sunlight and sea breeze entering the space through the balcony further accentuates the comfortable atmosphere, while allowing for amazing views of the ocean and the landscape to be taken-in and enjoyed!
This villa has a surprise entertainment space at the back of the house, perfect for sun-downers or brunch with a few close friends. The area has been integrated into the garden space, providing residents and guests with unparalleled views of the Mediterranean Sea. The private gazebo has been excellently decorated with colourful ceramic tiles and rustic furniture, making the perfect setting for a real Italian meal! For another rustic home inspiration, have a look at this Ideabook: The Home Between Rock and a Great Place