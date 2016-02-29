The Cool House with a Warm Heart

The House Temozón 17 is a project which originated from the need to create sustainable modern architecture that also adheres to sound bioclimatic principles. Arturo Campo Architects are based in the vibrant Merida in the state of Yucatán, and therefore have a very good understanding of traditional Mexican architecture, as well as contemporary design, trends and methods.

With the Yucatán's colourful Mayan and colonial heritage, the architecture firm had a multitude of inspiration to draw from, but had to keep in mind the area's specific climate as well, which is very warm. As we'll see upon closer inspection of the house, the architects found several strategies to address these design requirements, whilst also creating a beautiful modern home.

Following the lines of simple, yet elegant geometry in the plan of the house, the building is divided into three main areas that make up the total space. It is a home that is powerful in its bold minimalism, with a few warmer features to bring a sense of balance to the spaces and connect to the country's warm-blooded heritage.

If this sounds exciting, we can assure you that it is. Come take a look!