The House that Loves Water

The Beaver House earned its name through conscious planning and design. Since the home was built in Nordelta, a gated community on the north side of the Tigre Partido, Buenos Aires, the structure is situated on the edge of a waterway, just like the meticulous homes of nature's engineers—beavers. The location for this home was just as important as the actual structure, as the clients were looking for a plot of land close to the Nordelta central lagoon that offered prime visual prospects. Well, they definitely found the right spot!

Argentinian firm, Ramirez Architecture, took upon themselves the task of creating a balance between landscape and construction. Due to the location of the house near the lagoon and the preferences of both client and architect, water had been an integral part of planning the structure from the very start. As we will see in the images of the house below, water—both as physical substance and as symbolic element—has been incorporated into the design of the house as to form part of the inhabitant's daily lives.

Above and beyond all of this, the Beaver House is a stunning modern home. Today on homify, we will treat you to a tour around this lovely structure!