A Modern Villa with Mexican Touches

The intimately lit kitchen is stylish in every sense of the word, and with a slightly rustic touch, this culinary space combines modern appliances and classic features to achieve functionality and elegance.

Ever thought about including a garden inside your kitchen? Well, this may be the perfect way to safely grow all your favourite herbs, by adding an abundance of pot plants throughout your kitchen. This will add a green element to your decor, while creating an in-house garden!

This wonderful gourmet cooking space is any foodies dream! The neutral shades of the wooden cabinets makes this kitchen cosy, while the addition of the useful centre island is perfect for preparing meals and serving guests.