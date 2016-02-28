Magnificent modular homes

Having a home is everyone’s dream… leaving the city apartment and living in a bigger house or not, but mainly with outer space, garden, nature, having as neighbours, the birds—just to feel at liberty in your own home… Yours!
Most people think that having a home is a challenge, thinking that the design of the building and all the details not only takes a lot of planning, but also much money. After some initial calculations the budget has already doubled and only leaves you in despair and with stress for what is to come. Today we are here to share with you an ingenious way to have a house without great effort and much more cheaply. Aren't you curious?
Have you heard of a modular home? Or prefabricated houses? Yes? No? These are houses which consist of
units or modules built in a factory and then assembled on the site of your
choice, by the beach, mountain, field or that familiar ground – wherever you
desire. Modular homes are of high quality and can be customised to be
alternative, including
upgrades if you wish. These houses are assured to have
passed a series of checks and certifications to ensure the bright future of
many of us.
Today we will show you six magnificent examples of modular homes, six different ideas, and we are sure that one of these corresponds to the home you always dreamed of, so do not miss this article for nothing!
We can aim high… the future is here!
There are simple modular homes, but if they are as attractive as this, they will perfectly achieve all our dream-home objectives. Small, one-story, glass, wood, and steel supports these panels in the middle of a beautiful space with trees, plants and grass to experience nature at its optimal state. What more could we want? This is a perfect home for the day-to-day, or maybe once-a-week to get away from the daily rush—a perfect hideaway where the breeze, the wind, the sun and the singing of birds ensure a perfect wake up every morning. The huge windows let in the wonderful surrounding scenery, an idealistic scenario.
This modular house is also equipped with a small terrace, ideal to put up a table and indulge yourself with a dinner in the moonlight.
A well-insulated construction, resistant to a possible change of place… perhaps yours?!
Sophisticated as is! A modular home that seems like a house created from scratch in its proper place is simply superb and charming. This is a project that comes to us from Southern Europe – Italy—at the hands of Eiland, architects who engage in this type of projects. Pieces that come together in one building, as if it were a puzzle, but where quality and safety are primary objectives.
This is the example of a one-floor house—beautiful, modern, straight lines, where sophistication is red hot. This house was built with prefabricated wooden structures and includes bioclimatic windows, ideal for minimizing heating or air conditioning costs. The terrace complements the area of the house, perfect for equipping with outdoor furniture to enjoy good, sunny moments alone or with the family. A heavy curtain that falls from the roof allows for a more private and quiet corner to rest in the afternoon on a relaxing Sunday.
We invite you to peek inside this house at the sophistication and good taste not failing in any detail.
Pool, clean lines, wood, white paint, large windows… It is a modern house that we speak of to you, for sure. But it is not just any modern house. It is a modern but modular house that’s very impressive! Another idea to prove that there are modular homes for all tastes, shapes, wallets and spaces, just be aware that homify is here to find the best builders in the area.
This retreat is situated in Spain. The company responsible: Noem. A house that arrives by truck and is placed on the ground by cranes and skilled hands.
Luxury, comfort, everything has been designed for this modular house, the finest materials have been chosen to run through the entire structure of the home, always with ecological and environmental concern. Wood, as a natural material, brings a simple and delicate side. Bio-climatic design and the technological system is efficient, to use energy at its maximum! In fact, being environmentally friendly is one of the important characteristics of all modular homes.
A modular home with not one, but two floors – what can be better? Two floors where the glass dominates in the whole façade, allowing the house to be open to natural light and vegetation, creating a very special and attractive environment.
An appealing home for its simple, modern lines, it is clear that the terrace allows for a nice garden space or for a sofa or a table.
The cabin right on the beach, what could be more alluring? In this case, even though it is a coated wooden house, made of noble and natural material, you will not want to say that it is just a hut, since this is a real home.
With wood as one of the main materials, all of it means sustainability, improved energy performance and comfort. A house planned horizontally, coated glass with double glazing and a terrace with an awning, perfect for sweet moments of solitude. It really seems like the ideal home to get away to once a week and escape the city’s hustle and bustle.
Here we see the beauty of reflection, reflecting the character of modular homes at the end of our tour: tasteful and absolutely practical. A home always gives us greater freedom than an apartment, in addition to outer space that all envy for warm, sunny days. If your dream is to have a mountain home, why not invest in a modular home and take refuge alone or with a group of friends on the weekends or other holidays.
It is a project that is a more accessible dream than a clean house. This modular house is found in the Swiss Alps and was built at an altitude of 3256 metres. It is a holiday home, to welcome hikers and other adventurers. This ecological house is environmentally friendly, which graciously submits to the local architecture, the safety and environmental conditions, consists of solar panels to take full advantage of solar energy – all in all a sustainable idea. It houses multiple beds and a dining room. If you think you need to schedule a vacation away from it all, then pack your bags!
