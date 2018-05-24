​Greenpop volunteer accommodation: A stylish home away from home

Greenpop, an NGO (non-profit organisation) with a mission to plant trees through urban greening and reforestation projects, is all about spreading environmental awareness. Yet with the bulk of their volunteers coming from all over the world, adequate living quarters were essential for the team.

No problem, as that is exactly what TILL MANECKE: ARCHITECT in Cape Town delivered. Taking the organisation’s existing facilities in Cape Town (located on the top floor of a 50s industrial building and consisting of randomly found and donated furniture), the professionals in charge cast all eyes on their brief: to turn the existing two rooms, in an otherwise, open-plan space, into shared hostel-type bedrooms.

In addition, it was requested to add a bathroom, a new formal kitchen with dining area, plus a lounge, for the growing number of volunteers.

The experts’ plan? To create a unified design identity and a bright, friendly and comfortable ‘home away from home’ for the volunteers, whose stay can last anywhere between six weeks to three months.