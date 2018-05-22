Effective home security tips for all South Africans in 2018

Fortunately, there are numerous alarm systems available.

Sensors or beams in your home will trigger the alarm if any movement inside the house is sensed. These can be placed in certain areas of the home that you want protected. Additionally, you can set up your system in such a way that you can choose which sensors to activate and when, for example, having sensors on in your bedroom while you’re out, yet not while you’re sleeping.

Pet-friendly beams are also available, which are designed to either register the movement as being from something smaller than a human, or are positioned in such a way that they scan above the average height of a dog/cat.

Exterior beams are even more important in alerting you to potential intruders. By placing these in front of your doors and windows, you will be notified of any unwanted guests outside your home.

Entry point sensors are vital to any alarm system. These are usually magnets or sensors placed on your windows and doors that will set off the alarm if they’re pulled apart. A bit of flexibility is allowed with these sensors, allowing you to open a window slightly to get some fresh air in, yet still stay protected.