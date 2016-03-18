​The House That Promotes Playtime

From west to east, and metropolis to mountain, homify 360° brings you the most noteworthy architectural discoveries worldwide. Today’s find takes us all the way to Tokyo, the bustling capital of Japan, and it is here where architectural mastermind Atelier Spinoza shows us what can be done with a construction site covering no more than 95 square metres (and a residence no bigger than a mere 48 square metres).

Decidedly minimal, yet definitely memorable, this little abode presents a charming mixture of materials, colours, spaces and designs. The clients? A couple raising three children, who wanted an open space in which their rug rats could run, play, and just be themselves.

Let’s discover the results.