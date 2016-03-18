​The House That Promotes Playtime

From west to east, and metropolis to mountain, homify 360° brings you the most noteworthy architectural discoveries worldwide. Today’s find takes us all the way to Tokyo, the bustling capital of Japan, and it is here where architectural mastermind Atelier Spinoza shows us what can be done with a construction site covering no more than 95 square metres (and a residence no bigger than a mere 48 square metres).
Decidedly minimal, yet definitely memorable, this little abode presents a charming mixture of materials, colours, spaces and designs. The clients? A couple raising three children, who wanted an open space in which their rug rats could run, play, and just be themselves.
Let’s discover the results.
A facade consisting of rectangular shapes greets us, presenting a compact little view from the street. A warm tone of wood and a cool hue of concrete contrast quite charmingly with each other, with select pieces of green foliage added to soften the view.
From this angle, it is clear that the house portrays a sense of mystery, as no huge windows or glass sliding doors have been added to share the interiors with the curious outsiders.
That delectable wooden fence we saw from outside becomes even more striking upon closer inspection. With its linear layout and clean design, it presents a unique vision that lies somewhere between modern and Scandinavian.
Contrasting with that clean-cut design of the wooden panels is a handful of foliage, rising out of the ground and lending a natural splash of colour to the residence. We love how fantastically the leaves and branches extend upwards, reaching that white, second-storey section that protrudes from the house’s middle level.
Reaching the inside, we can see how fabulously those double-height ceilings extend. Closing off a section of the upper level, it still allows for a fantastic addition of visual space. Skylights have also been brought in to provide some additional natural lighting without compromising that ever-important privacy factor.
Since the white tones and light wood work so well together, the kitchen decided to keep the mix for its little corner. The cabinets flaunt a serene white look, with just a dash of stainless steel added for the appliances.
The kitchen and dining section share an open-plan space, with the two areas flowing freely into each other. Open-plan always works a treat, especially when floor space becomes a crucial factor.
A stunning sandy-toned timber adorns the floors, as well as the ground-floor ceiling. This blends in beautifully with that crisp white hue of the walls and kitchen area, resulting in a space that is very clean and tranquil.
To fully make use of the limited floor space, a ladder (instead of a staircase) is our option to ascend to the next level.
Barely able to contain our curiosity, we are up that slim ladder, discovering the children’s room upstairs. This serves as both a playroom and sleeping space, with the ladder changing the whole effect from a lofty area to a very modern tree house style (sans the tree, of course).
Since this area opens up visually to the ground floor, it also shares in the natural light that flows freely downstairs. And outside those little windows?
The windows open up from the children’s playroom onto a stylish little terrace. This ensures some more privacy, as well as additional space for when playtime requires a teatime patio, complete with some delicate potted plants and flowers.
That wooden panelling we found so striking downstairs makes another appearance here, completing the natural materials that round off that white coating very delicately.
In addition to a unique layout which includes a charming playroom, the residence also presents a bathroom, which doesn’t hold back in terms of style. Crisp white finishes and clear-cut glass ensure a clean layout, with adequate lighting pouring in from outside. The bathroom also opens up onto its own patio section.
When was the last time you soaked up a bubble bath while also enjoying some sunshine pouring down on you through a skylight?
Seeking some more inspiration for your little one’s play space? See some more Cool ideas for a fun kid’s playroom.