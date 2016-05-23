Before and After: Newlyweds Transform Their Home

In today's homify Ideabook, we are going to examine how a change here and there can dramatically transform a home!

Our journey starts in South Korea, where a newly married couple were beginning their lives together. Their home was old, run down and in desperate need of a face lift. This is common practice in the country, where young couples choose to buy and restore old houses, rather than blowing all of their budget on homes that are new and overpriced. Restoring an old home, like the one we are about to see, is a lot more realistic for this age group.

The 50 square metre space has been completely renewed and reinvigorated by South Korean interior designers, Common Ground. Even though the house is small, they have managed to create space, style and trend!