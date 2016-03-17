​Top Tips For Your Attic Space

Having an attic or loft in your house adds more than just space – it also adds a world of dreams! How stunning will it look as a guest bedroom? How about a playroom for the little ones? A home office, perhaps? More and more ideas are generated by having this additional space, yet most of the time it just turns into a deep, dark setting that gathers up more and more clutter.

So, we turn our backs on it, until a few weeks/months later when we need something that we know we stored in a box somewhere – then we brace this cluttered space, just to start making promises once again on how we’re going to turn this into a beautiful room we can actually use.

Well, stop promising and start doing! With homify, you have a fresh batch of ideas to get you going on transforming that attic/loft into a striking room that can be used for so much more than storing junk you know you’ll never use again.

So, where do you start?