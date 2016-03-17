​Top Tips For Your Attic Space

Having an attic or loft in your house adds more than just space – it also adds a world of dreams! How stunning will it look as a guest bedroom? How about a playroom for the little ones? A home office, perhaps? More and more ideas are generated by having this additional space, yet most of the time it just turns into a deep, dark setting that gathers up more and more clutter.
So, we turn our backs on it, until a few weeks/months later when we need something that we know we stored in a box somewhere – then we brace this cluttered space, just to start making promises once again on how we’re going to turn this into a beautiful room we can actually use.
Well, stop promising and start doing! With homify, you have a fresh batch of ideas to get you going on transforming that attic/loft into a striking room that can be used for so much more than storing junk you know you’ll never use again.
So, where do you start?
The first step is to decide what you want to use that attic space for. An extra living room? Perhaps a home gym? Or how about adding a TV and making it into your ‘movie night’ space, complete with comfy couches and movie posters adorning the walls?
Whatever you decide to do is up to you. Only you know what will fit comfortably into that space and what can be practical and what not. And more importantly, only you will know which of your dreams will realistically balance with your budget and wallet.
So, start dreaming, and then move on to deciding, planning, and measuring.
After you’ve figuratively seen the light (meaning you’ve finally decided what you want to do with that space), you can now start to literally add it to your new environment. Windows are crucial factors in a house, so why would it be any different for your attic / loft space?
Natural light presents an abundance of benefits, both mentally and physically. Apart from adding light, a good batch of sunshine will also add some visual space, making your new TV room (or gym / playroom / yoga retreat… ) seem bigger than it actually is. If you’ve decided to transform your attic into one killer walk-in closet, then of course you’re going to want a decent amount of privacy. Fantastic, an excuse to shop for some curtains or blinds – just don’t close off those windows.
Your attic / loft is a fantastic new addition to your home, but we all know that it does have its limitations in terms of movement, especially with a sloped ceiling.
No matter! Whatever you choose to do with your new space, chances are you’ll want to include some cupboards or closets (for storing your new gym’s weights and exercise equipment / the kids’ toys and colouring books / your grand collection of DVDs… ). Simply put all the things you know you’ll need most access to where the ceiling is at its highest, keeping you from having to hunch over repeatedly to reach what you need to reach.
Case in point this stunning closet above by Rash_Studio, who managed to create a stunning area, regardless of sloping ceiling or limited floor space.
Sunshine is great, but even the sunniest of days might not be able to provide adequate lighting for your new attic space – especially if you’ve decided to turn it into a library/home office where some reading will occur. That is where artificial lighting comes in.
The best idea is to use a variety of lighting sources (i.e. combining wall lights and table lamps). This will allow you to increase the amount of lighting needed for a specific task (like working on your laptop), and also to decrease it if you want to create a romantic ambiance (such as date night with your loved one).
Just like your lighting, the type you add will be determined by the purpose of your new space. Wooden or laminated floors usually work for any room, as they always look fantastic and help to keep the space’s temperature relatively moderate (as opposed to stone or ceramic, which can be most welcome on hot summer days, but not too pleasant during winter / rainy season).
Our recommendation? Stick with the wooden floors. And should you require some soft surfaces, opt for a rug or carpet that will not only provide a comfy surface for bare feet or sitting down, but will also help to make your new space look fabulous!
On that note, let’s: Inject some cool into your room with a rug.
Picking out furniture and accessories will definitely be the most fun part of this whole process. Regardless of what you’ll be using your new attic space for, you will have a range of possibilities to consider.
Will it be a rustic environment? Will you finally be able to use your grandparents’ classic/colonial-style furniture? And what about scatter cushions, wall art, and other forms of decor? All of these need to be considered to make sure the space will be comfortable and beautiful to both you and your guests.
homify hint: Should you treat yourself to a whole new set of furniture for the attic / loft, opt for durable materials that won’t be affected too much by change in temperature. Unless your house has been properly thermally insulated, your attic space will heat up and cool down faster than the other rooms, so keep this in mind before you hit the furniture stores.