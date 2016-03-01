The warm feeling of a rustic kitchen

Considering a kitchen makeover, but cannot decide on a style? With so many design options available for any kitchen size, that decision may be tough. Although, there is something very appealing about a rustic style kitchen! It might be a similar kitchen to the one your grandmother had, but that doesn't mean in needs to look old and mismatched.
Rustic can be elegantly stylish, and this design has an inherent character and personality that might suit the unconventional home. Add some intimate lighting and cook a family style meal and the rustic style kitchen will be complete. Think about the delicious aromas and scrumptious dinners that can be appreciated together. Memories can be made, family time can be enjoyed and the warmth of a comfortable cooking space will be attractive to everyone!
Now let's have a look at some inspirational rustic designs!
The first step to creating a great rustic kitchen is to tackle the walls with a coat of paint in a neutral shade. This will create an illusion of more space, making the kitchen seem open, comfortable and inviting.
The use of neutral colours will allow the walls and kitchen furniture to blend well with each other. Consider using shades such as white, black, grey, brown and beige to complete this rustic style… now which colour palette do you prefer?
This great rustic kitchen example was designed by the team at PA Fitted Furniture and we totally love it!
Another way to introduce that stunning rustic element to your kitchen, is through the inclusion of brick design work. This can be done by adding tiles, placed in a brick design as seen in the image or through the use of exposed brick walls.
Brick walls have gained popularity over the years and is often seen in loft apartments in the city… this rustic element will definitely create a fascinating kitchen! It is also an inexpensive way to add a vintage aspect to your home, while making it warm and charming too!
Creating a rustic kitchen is more than just painting the walls or using a brick design. It takes adding a piece of history to make a rustic kitchen authentic!
Now is the time to venture to antique stores, your grandmother's attic or basement or even the internet to get that perfect piece of rustic furniture! Those vintage dining room chairs or that amazing dining room table, might need some restoration to get them into perfect shape, but it will be worth it!
Countertops in a kitchen are the perfect space for appliances to be placed, making everything easily accessible. A countertop can make an invaluable extra storage facility for a kitchen; a place where meals can be prepared, shopping bags unpacked and even somewhere for the family to be creative.
A rustic kitchen will therefore require a rustic style counter. This may be achieved through the use of elegant wood in lighter or darker tones (it's a personal preference) creating that amazing traditional country style appeal.
The mission to create a beautiful rustic style kitchen cannot be complete without the addition of wooden flooring. This natural element generates a warm atmosphere, making the kitchen attractive, elegant and exceptionally decorated.
The design of a rustic kitchen is synonymous with the strong use of wood, anything from the floors to the furniture will add that antique element of classic style, making a rustic kitchen fabulous and effortlessly chic.
A fundamental in any kitchen is adequate lighting. This can be natural or artificial but it is important to include lighting in your kitchen design, before you even begin! Sometimes the incorporation of natural sunlight can have its drawbacks, making the kitchen noticeably warmer at certain times of the day, it would be best to invest in blinds if this is the case.
For those darker evenings or kitchens that do not receive natural sunlight throughout the day, consider including artificial lighting that will brighten up the kitchen in a homely way, allowing your kitchen to remain unique and pleasant.
