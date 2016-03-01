Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The warm feeling of a rustic kitchen

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Cucina Essenza, Porte del Passato Porte del Passato KitchenBench tops
Loading admin actions …

Considering a kitchen makeover, but cannot decide on a style? With so many design options available for any kitchen size, that decision may be tough. Although, there is something very appealing about a rustic style kitchen! It might be a similar kitchen to the one your grandmother had, but that doesn't mean in needs to look old and mismatched. 

Rustic can be elegantly stylish, and this design has an inherent character and personality that might suit the unconventional home. Add some intimate lighting and cook a family style meal and the rustic style kitchen will be complete. Think about the delicious aromas and scrumptious dinners that can be appreciated together. Memories can be made, family time can be enjoyed and the warmth of a comfortable cooking space will be attractive to everyone!

Now let's have a look at some inspirational rustic designs!

Neutral colour

Tradicional Kitchens, Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture KitchenCabinets & shelves Chipboard White
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture

Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture

The first step to creating a great rustic kitchen is to tackle the walls with a coat of paint in a neutral shade. This will create an illusion of more space, making the kitchen seem open, comfortable and inviting.

The use of neutral colours will allow the walls and kitchen furniture to blend well with each other. Consider using shades such as white, black, grey, brown and beige to complete this rustic style… now which colour palette do you prefer? 

This great rustic kitchen example was designed by the team at PA Fitted Furniture and we totally love it!

Brick wall fascination

Mi cocina GRANGE, Grange México Grange México Built-in kitchens Solid Wood Blue
Grange México

Grange México
Grange México
Grange México

Another way to introduce that stunning rustic element to your kitchen, is through the inclusion of brick design work. This can be done by adding tiles, placed in a brick design as seen in the image or through the use of exposed brick walls. 

Brick walls have gained popularity over the years and is often seen in loft apartments in the city… this rustic element will definitely create a fascinating kitchen! It is also an inexpensive way to add a vintage aspect to your home, while making it warm and charming too!

Incorporate rustic furniture

Shabby Chic Pastel Blue & Grey Antique Pine Kitchen Dresser, The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic & Vintage Furniture The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic & Vintage Furniture KitchenStorage Solid Wood Blue
The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic &amp; Vintage Furniture

Shabby Chic Pastel Blue & Grey Antique Pine Kitchen Dresser

The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic & Vintage Furniture
The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic &amp; Vintage Furniture
The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic & Vintage Furniture

Creating a rustic kitchen is more than just painting the walls or using a brick design. It takes adding a piece of history to make a rustic kitchen authentic!

Now is the time to venture to antique stores, your grandmother's attic or basement or even the internet to get that perfect piece of rustic furniture! Those vintage dining room chairs or that amazing dining room table, might need some restoration to get them into perfect shape, but it will be worth it!

Country style counter

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Countertops in a kitchen are the perfect space for appliances to be placed, making everything easily accessible. A countertop can make an invaluable extra storage facility for a kitchen; a place where meals can be prepared, shopping bags unpacked and even somewhere for the family to be creative.

A rustic kitchen will therefore require a rustic style counter. This may be achieved through the use of elegant wood in lighter or darker tones (it's a personal preference) creating that amazing traditional country style appeal.

 For more inspiring ideas, check out these: Cutting Edge Countertops For 21st Century Kitchens.

Wooden floors

Cucina Essenza, Porte del Passato Porte del Passato KitchenBench tops
Porte del Passato

Porte del Passato
Porte del Passato
Porte del Passato

The mission to create a beautiful rustic style kitchen cannot be complete without the addition of wooden flooring. This natural element generates a warm atmosphere, making the kitchen attractive, elegant and exceptionally decorated.

The design of a rustic kitchen is synonymous with the strong use of wood, anything from the floors to the furniture will add that antique element of classic style, making a rustic kitchen fabulous and effortlessly chic.

Adequate lighting

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

A fundamental in any kitchen is adequate lighting. This can be natural or artificial but it is important to include lighting in your kitchen design, before you even begin! Sometimes the incorporation of natural sunlight can have its drawbacks, making the kitchen noticeably warmer at certain times of the day, it would be best to invest in blinds if this is the case.

For those darker evenings or kitchens that do not receive natural sunlight throughout the day, consider including artificial lighting that will brighten up the kitchen in a homely way, allowing your kitchen to remain unique and pleasant.

For more kitchen remodelling inspiration, you can: Spice Up Your Kitchen With A Tasty Remodel.

​A Home Taking Finesse to New Highs
Would you choose a rustic style kitchen? Whether it's yes or no, we'd love to know why!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks