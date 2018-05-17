​The dazzling beauty of Pretoria’s House Pautz

When Pretoria-based firm Blunt Architects were tasked with designing a house in the Bronberg Nature Reserve, they knew they had their work cut out for them. Situated on a restricted north-facing sloping site, their brief called for a home which opens to the northern side, yet still allows for plenty of privacy when entertaining guests.

With a beautiful location (on an admittedly difficult site) as their jumping-off point, the team set out to do what they do best.

And R6,8 million and an area layout of 493 m² later, House Pautz saw the light of day…