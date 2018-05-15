​What to know about container homes in South Africa

In South Africa we are currently experiencing a major shift in lifestyle. Used to having lots of space available, we are slowly, yet surely, doing the downsizing thing that has been trendy overseas for quite some time.

Millennials no longer require a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house that comes fully equipped with a nice study and open-plan living room and kitchen. The more appealing option these days is a much smaller home packed with the bare essentials and eco-friendly features.

Yes! As most architects in our country will vouch, container homes in South Africa are finally becoming a thing!