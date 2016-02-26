The Epic Country Home

Today on homify we will visit a magnificent specimen of modern architecture with a taste for the nostalgic. The Greco House is an offering from the renowned Argentinian firm, Carbone Fernandez Architects. They have put their name to many well known and impressive projects, and now we get to see a more intimate endeavour—that of a family home in Buenos Aires.

This large and lavish house stretches across 55,000 square metres on a very generous plot of land. The project in its entirety was completed in 2011, and we can see that it is the type of building that will last for ages. We are sure you will agree that the house is in a classic and timeless style that is reminiscent of large estate homes. It definitely looks like a home suited to the gentry. The interior, on the other hand, does offer these characteristics, whilst also having a charming country-inspired warmth.

Does this seem interesting? Well, join us to inspect the property!