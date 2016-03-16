​Antique Touches In A Modern Apartment

From Parisian apartments fit for an artist, to beach house mansions perfect for the rich and famous, homify 360° will get the inside information and share! For the next stop on our world tour of architectural gems, we set foot in Lisbon, Portugal, for a look at a first-floor apartment located in a building that began construction in the late 19th century.

Portuguese architects rar.studio treats us to one of their creations – a modern apartment facing the Lisbon riverfront. This place has all the elements to ensure a stylish living space: chic layouts, high-quality materials, a decadent selection of colour tones, plus an abundance of natural lighting to ensure sufficient vitamin A injections on a daily basis.

Oh, and did we mention that a handful of antique adornments, left over from the apartment’s previous life, is also present?