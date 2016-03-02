One of the styles that we at homify absolutely love is the bohemian (or boho) style which is comfortable and beautiful. You can decorate your whole house with this style and it never gets old or boring!

It is a style that doesn't have exact rules or restrictions, but is essentially characterised by the use of antique furniture and decorative items including vintage patterns and colours, elements of wood and plants, candles and lots of texture!

It is a style that emerged between 1920 and 1930 and although it has evolved slightly, it is still going strong! It's a mixture of '70s hippy chic and a touch of romance.

It is because of all of these reasons—as well as what an exciting style it is—that it is so easy to recreate in our own homes. We can also personalise it completely, making it unique and owning it. And what else do we own that is as personal as our home?

Which is why today we are merging business with pleasure by showing you six fantastic and comfortable rooms, with touches of colour and style for incredible inspiration. (Disclaimer: you may want to redecorate your entire house after reading this!)

You will not regret it…