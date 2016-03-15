Think big with a tiny kitchen

We all have that one spot (or room) in our homes that we call our personal favourite. But whether it’s the bathroom where you can soak for hours, or the living room where you can lose yourself in a fluffy couch and a good novel, there is no denying that a home’s kitchen has a certain kind of magic as well.

Known by many as the hub (or heart) of the home, the kitchen is a magnet for friends and family dropping by for a visit, as they tend to gravitate towards it, either to offer their help in slicing some veggies, or to delegate over a glass of wine.

However, a tiny kitchen soon sends everybody fleeing, as nobody enjoys being cooped up in a space-pressed environment. But before you start asking around for not-too-expensive kitchen planners, read on, as there are a few less costly (and quicker) ways in which you can not only insert some space, but also add some charm and warmth to your tiny kitchen.