The simple guide to an organised home

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Girly Room, Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores Modern style bedroom
It's the beginning of 2016 and there is still time to make good on that promise to be more organised this year. This Ideabook is filled with tips and tricks to kick start the organisational process! Being organised is more then just about creating space for items to be stored… it is also about utilising that newly created storage space, making it a habit.

Organising a home is something that takes time and effort in order to see results, systematically working from room to room. The trick is to maintain the organisation of the home daily, in order to avoid a chaotic mess at the end of the week.

So how we make a start?

Use hidden spaces

Innovative storage solutions. homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase built-in storage,space saving furniture
When deciding on extra storage areas within the home, it is necessary to include hidden or forgotten spaces, such as that area under the stairs, in the storage creation plan. This storage space can now look as cool and vibrant as the rest of your home, especially with the addition of this great storage concept by Chasewood Furniture.

By turning this staircase into a functional wardrobe or closet… that warm coat or boots can be accessed quickly on a rainy day! Not to mention, the space that will be saved in the bedroom closet! So practical!

Use the garage

Garage Door made from Timber The Garage Door Centre Limited Garages & sheds
The garage is the part of the home that guests don't often see, which makes it perfect for storing the items that we don't need, but really don't want to get rid of either. However, if the plan is to make use of this storage space, then it should be done in an organised manner. This means that boxes should be clearly labelled and stored in alphabetical order, just in case we need to look for things in the garage at a later stage.

Label the drawers

Cornforth White Shaker Kitchen homify Kitchen
Labelling is one of the best ways to ensure order in a home, bedroom, office or even the garden. Placing a label of the items that are stored in the drawer makes it easier to remember where everything goes. We all have that one drawer that everything is crammed into, but by organising with labels we might be able to avoid the temptation. 

For women, using labels to organise and store beauty products, makeup and accessories will definitely be a good idea. While the organising idea can also be used to keep the office neat and tidy. Or how about introducing this system in the garden? Labelling each plant perfectly, will ensure that there are no mistakes in cultivating the crops. Kids room a mess? Then include a colour coded labelling system for better organisation, this is a great idea, especially if they are too young to read and will teach them some responsibility too!

Framing ideas

Decoração de apartamento particular, Staging Factory Staging Factory Living roomAccessories & decoration
Adding creative frames to a home is usually for an adorable decorative edge, but think about the possibilities if the frames are arranged in a certain manner, defining the space and decorating that organising or storing area in an attractive way.

For example, including a box frame design with some great creative images, might just finish off that dressing table storage area perfectly!

Utilise colour

Girly Room, Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores Modern style bedroom
The use of colour in the home is another functional, yet decorative element that will create a tidier space. Making use of brighter tones and shades in home design and décor could allow the interior to feel more cosy and warm.

So instead of using boring neutral shades in a bedroom or bathroom, add some vibrant colours for an updated yet designer finish. Organising a space has never been this funky, with every item in place. The yellow chevron patterned walls creates a cute and inviting space.

Put small space to good use

Remodelação Interior de Apartamento - Porto, Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Modern kitchen
We end this Ideabook with a super useful tip for home storage! Making use of that forgotten space behind or above the door might just be the perfect solution to the organising problems we face everyday.

How about creating slimline shelves as seen in this example? These shelves would be the best place to store wine bottles or even soda! Ensuring the items are out of the way, and solving a storage problem too!

Is your home organised? What storage and organising solutions do you use? Share your tips with us!

