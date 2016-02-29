The simple guide to an organised home

It's the beginning of 2016 and there is still time to make good on that promise to be more organised this year. This Ideabook is filled with tips and tricks to kick start the organisational process! Being organised is more then just about creating space for items to be stored… it is also about utilising that newly created storage space, making it a habit.

Organising a home is something that takes time and effort in order to see results, systematically working from room to room. The trick is to maintain the organisation of the home daily, in order to avoid a chaotic mess at the end of the week.

So how we make a start?