The Small House With Big Style

Striking materials, high-quality colour tones, beautiful landscape… sounds like a job for homify 360°. Indeed, we will be discovering all of these, and more, in our latest architectural find.

Today we set off to Poland, where Struktura Łukasz Lewandowski allow us to take a sneak peek at one of their modern beauties. They are just one of the many architects in Poland following the modern trend and seeking to merge their creations with contemporary technology and first-class designs.

Two other important factors that are included in their design mission is functionality and energy efficiency. But, of course, the comfort factor of the residents is also high on their priorities list, as we’ll shortly see.

And even though this house may be a bit on the small side, it manages to pack one serious punch style-wise…