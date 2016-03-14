The Small House With Big Style

Striking materials, high-quality colour tones, beautiful landscape… sounds like a job for homify 360°. Indeed, we will be discovering all of these, and more, in our latest architectural find.
Today we set off to Poland, where Struktura Łukasz Lewandowski allow us to take a sneak peek at one of their modern beauties. They are just one of the many architects in Poland following the modern trend and seeking to merge their creations with contemporary technology and first-class designs.
Two other important factors that are included in their design mission is functionality and energy efficiency. But, of course, the comfort factor of the residents is also high on their priorities list, as we’ll shortly see.
And even though this house may be a bit on the small side, it manages to pack one serious punch style-wise…
The facade shows us a strong body that is made up of simple rectangular shapes, yet it is the way it all fits together that really makes an impression. The neutral colours fit together superbly, with that bottom block flaunting its timber coating with pure perfection.
There is even space for a charming L-shaped balcony without interrupting the geometrical flow of the house. And because the house is quite compact, it requires less energy for heating purposes, aiding in the energy-efficient trend of modern architecture.
Looking at the backyard is like looking at a completely different house. Although the rectangular shapes are still going strong here, the rear design does differ quite a bit compared to the front facade.
Similar, however, to the front facade is the raw concrete in tones of white and grey, with bits of steel and wood interjected here and there (although on a much smaller scale).
Another strong element that is presented on both sides is the generous glass coatings in the windows and sliding doors, providing the interiors with large flows of sunlight.
The interiors occupy a space no bigger than 145 square metres, yet that is all that is needed to display their stylish taste. Located on the ground floor open living area, we find the kitchen, dining area, and living room / lounge.
Since the house occupies a rather small space, having an open floor plan helps with spreading heat from corner to corner. The fact that a generous portion of windows was added in here also helps to inject some natural light around the house. And, of course, a mirror (located on the left-side wall) aids in both heat generation and visual spaciousness, especially one that fits from floor to ceiling.
To get to the private areas of the house (i.e. the bedrooms), one needs to travel up the staircase – yet one look at those gorgeous steps and all plans about ascending up them are forgotten.
Crafted out of a sexy honey-coloured timber, the steps seemingly float upwards, highlighted strikingly against the pristine whiteness of the wall. Two wooden slabs were added on the bottom of the stairs, but extend all the way to the mirror, making for an interesting seating option / display surface.
Notice the exceptional ceiling lights with their circular patterns, contrasting beautifully with the linear design of both the interior layouts and exterior facades.
Since the bottom-floor open plan turned out to be so successful, the winning recipe was copied for the upstairs bedroom. A bathroom area was added to the space, separated ever so slightly by one stylish fireplace.
The whiteness of the bathtub isn’t its only contrasting element – its curvy design offsets splendidly with the rest of the room’s rigid structure, yet everything fits together quite modestly in this ultra modern space.
Similar to downstairs, the decor department opted for a quiet look, approaching the minimalist style rather effectively.
We conclude our tour with a look at the gardens – after all, what good is a stylishly decorated house without a chic garden to boot? Like the interiors, the exterior grounds are characterised by simplicity and a minimalist approach to style. In addition to (successfully) mimicking the house’s interiors, this also ensures a low-maintenance style environment.
We love how fresh the garden makes the house look (or would that be the other way around?), with the facade’s neutral colour tones playing rather satisfactorily with that lush green of the grass and plants.
