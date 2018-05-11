The in-depth homify guide to cement floors

Like all flooring materials, cement has its group of devoted followers that swear this option can do no wrong. And while it’s true that cement floors are quite adept at flaunting a beautiful look while staying sustainable and economically viable (as professional floorers will undoubtedly tell you), it does also present its fair share of drawbacks.

Yes, cement floors are durable, but should that be the only reason you use it to decorate your hallway? Or your backyard porch? Or your industrial-styled kitchen or modern bathroom… see how many options we have?

So, if you’ve ever wondered about the pros and cons of cement floors in your home, or are just considering this option along with other flooring materials, read ahead!