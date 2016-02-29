Common decorating mistakes you should avoid

Our home is the space where we spend the highlights of our life: with our family, weekends and special occasions. Additionally, it determines how we feel everyday. Life is just fantastic when we wake up in a tidy house, decorated to our tastes that is light and airy. This is much better than being in a home that is dark, cluttered with objects and has no definitive decorative style.

If you're starting from scratch or if you are redecorating, this is the book of ideas where you will find those common mistakes that we often make without even knowing it, ruining the style of our home!

The most important thing is that your home is decorated to your and your family's tastes as well as being functional. You don't always have to be on top of the latest trends when it comes to decorating, because the hottest trends may not suit your needs or desires. In the same vein, we must avoid trying to imitate styles that we see on television or in the movies—there needs to be a logical way to implement trends.

If you follow the advice that we give you in this book of ideas, you can create any style that you choose in your home, while keeping it practical and comfortable for your family.

