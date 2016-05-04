​The Best Bathroom According To Your Star Sign

What defines your personality? Is it your job? Your ancestry? Perhaps it is a combination of all your likes, dislikes, stories, and a bunch of other factors that determine the type of person you are.

Or, maybe, it is written in the stars who you really are – a cosmically designed layout of celestial objects that not only determine how your personality is structured, but also what type of week you are going to experience.

Regardless of whether or not you believe in Zodiac stars and meanings, it certainly ensures interesting reading, particularly when it comes to what traits, colours and styles are determined for each sign. So, with that in mind, we bring you another charismatic article here on homify to help you determine if fate is really your bathroom designer.

Scroll down to your relevant sign (or why not read them all?), and enjoy seeing if our recommendation is, in fact, in your future…