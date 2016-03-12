Fascinating Home Among The Forest

Today on homify 360°, we are journeying into the woods for a batch of fresh air, a cosy setting amidst lush treetops, and a very modern residence located in a serene setting. Situated in New Canaan, located in the US state of Connecticut, this truly exceptional house is the imaginative invention of Texas professionals Specht Architects.
Designed in a comfortable U-shaped layout, our discovery for today was built on a rising landscape, thus giving it the appearance of a ground floor house from the front facade, when it is, in fact, a two-storey structure.
Adding to the already fabulous residence is the lush forested landscape in which the house is located. This setting offers the residents a striking panoramic view of grass and trees, immersing them fully into a lush and tranquil environment.
Let’s get stylishly close to nature…
As already stated, this house is located on a steep natural slope, causing its main entrance to be located on the top storey. Looking at the front facade pictured here, we see a very modern house that looks like it was picked out of a happy-homes neighbourhood and placed in a unique, forest-like location.
Those trees, perfectly framing the house and filling up the backdrop, make for one exceptional facade, particularly since their colours will be changing as soon as autumn starts.
On the top floor, we locate the living/dining room that provide stunning views of the surrounding forest. Floor-to-ceiling windows and open terraces provide exceptional links with that lush green backdrop, and also ensure a continuous presence of natural lighting during the day.
A dark, oval-shaped dining table presents sufficient seating space for six people, while a grouping of pendants present stunning chandelier-like lighting dangling from the high ceiling.
A black grand piano stands a few feet away, ready and waiting to entertain the guests with some melodic enchantment, either while still enjoying their dinner, or while they’re sipping on some port while seated on the stylish living room couches.
Those wishing to enjoy a breath of fresh, clean air can simply glide through the glass sliding door to the balcony outside. With its elongated layout, it presents more than enough space to enjoy that remarkable forest environment that affectionately hugs the house from all sides.
The linear design of the stainless steel railing links up quite uniquely with the wooden deck, strongly holding up this typical element of the modern design.
With a lush landscape as this one, one simply must bring as much of it to the interiors as possible. Case in point, the main bedroom, with a stunning window that serves as both a striking headboard and main source of natural lighting.
Since that lush forest is such a present factor in the house, the decor decided to back down a little and opted for a quieter, minimalist approach. Dark materials contrast beautifully with pristine white coatings, resulting in a very soothing (and very straightforward) interior palette.
To bring us so much closer to those views of nature, the architects treated us to a spacious terrace that serves as an exterior entertainment spot. With a fireplace, wooden benches, and a staircase leading to a swimming pool, this area of the house is definitely where one takes the friends and guests to wow them with some al fresco fun.
Branching out on the al fresco fun is that swimming pool we mentioned. Here we get a better look at just how spectacular this space truly is. This area seems to have it all: a swimming pool to practice laps or just enjoy some cooling off; a spacious terrace with terrific loungers to soak up the sun in style; and a bar, sporting some decent wooden finishes, where we can dish up cocktails to truly get the pool party going.
And who could forget that forest view, making another welcoming attendance here to frame our exterior entertainment area with some sublime perfection?