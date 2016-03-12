Fascinating Home Among The Forest

Today on homify 360°, we are journeying into the woods for a batch of fresh air, a cosy setting amidst lush treetops, and a very modern residence located in a serene setting. Situated in New Canaan, located in the US state of Connecticut, this truly exceptional house is the imaginative invention of Texas professionals Specht Architects.

Designed in a comfortable U-shaped layout, our discovery for today was built on a rising landscape, thus giving it the appearance of a ground floor house from the front facade, when it is, in fact, a two-storey structure.

Adding to the already fabulous residence is the lush forested landscape in which the house is located. This setting offers the residents a striking panoramic view of grass and trees, immersing them fully into a lush and tranquil environment.

Let’s get stylishly close to nature…