The Pink House of Delights

Our homify 360 tour today begins in Merida, Mexico, where we are all set to view a house rich in colour, style and functionality. This home has definite Mexican flair with its rose coloured walls and fantastically cosy interior, but wait until you see the patio!
The villa is perfectly planned to integrate the outdoors with the indoors, as the garden and patio add a delicate touch of nature to the interior living spaces. The home is filled with colour and character, creating a contemporary yet stylish Mexican home, exuding comfort and charm.
The beautiful home was designed by the great team at Taller Estilo - let's take a look around!
This pink façade creates an intense and mysterious exterior, especially since it is surrounded by dark metal gates and a busy front garden, that's altogether welcoming and pleasant.
The main entrance to the home blends in well with the cascading greenery, and doesn't give away the secret of the beautiful interior… fantastic and surprising!
This open plan living space includes a comfortable living room and elegant dining room bathed in stunning natural sunlight, adding an inviting atmosphere to the exceptional interior. The large classic doorway opening out onto the blue courtyard allows for ventilation and appreciation of the outdoor space, that is an extension of this indoor living area.
The interior furniture of this quaint home is decorated in luxurious tones of white, while the walls are timelessly cream, perfectly reflecting the beautiful lighting and creating an illusion of generous space. The high ceiling further accentuates the space and allows for numerous hanging lights… the perfect illumination to this interior.
This curvy kitchen has all the elements of classic villa charm… from the funky shaped centre island with the yellow countertops, to the darker chocolate tone of the cabinets and storage space as well as the perfectly complementary polished floors. The brilliance of the space is almost reflected in the ceiling, creating a sun-kissed interior.
The warm and welcoming tone of the kitchen, makes the space comfortable and adds an intimate atmosphere that is pleasant and wonderfully decorated in an attractive and appealing style. The modern kitchen has never been so elegant and charming!
If you're in need of inspiration, see how to: Spice Up Your Kitchen With A Tasty Remodel.
This bathroom style is different to the contemporary style often included in modern homes. The idea of including vegetation into this interior space is the perfect way to make more relaxing and unique bathroom!
The large window allows natural sunlight to enter the bathroom, which is the best way to get rid of mould and mildew. A warming and cosy ambiance is created through the addition of the yellow light. Pleasant and peaceful!
Deep red towels and rugs have been included into this modern bathroom for a different, elegant and decorative approach that is eye-catching and stylish!
This bedroom reflects a classic yet vintage style, reminiscent of a villa in the countryside. The beautiful mosaic ceramic tiles, coupled with the all white walls and high ceilings, creates the perfect rustic setting.
While the iron bed, with the elegant lighting and comfortable sofa, completes the décor in a splendid way! The generous space in this bedroom and welcoming natural sunlight creates a space that is perfect for relaxing or sleeping in… just the way we like it!
We end our tour today with a view of the pink courtyard and back garden that completes this stylish home in every way. Just think about how amazing this space will be for entertaining guests or even enjoying the swimming pool on a lazy Sunday afternoon.
The integration of natural vegetation, sunlight and simple design maintains the old-fashioned charm of this full-on Mexican home, filled with vibrancy, colour, and a celebration of culture and authentic architecture!
For more Mexican inspired home design, enjoy: A Small Home with a Big Surprise.