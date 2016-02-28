The Pink House of Delights

Our homify 360 tour today begins in Merida, Mexico, where we are all set to view a house rich in colour, style and functionality. This home has definite Mexican flair with its rose coloured walls and fantastically cosy interior, but wait until you see the patio!

The villa is perfectly planned to integrate the outdoors with the indoors, as the garden and patio add a delicate touch of nature to the interior living spaces. The home is filled with colour and character, creating a contemporary yet stylish Mexican home, exuding comfort and charm.

The beautiful home was designed by the great team at Taller Estilo - let's take a look around!