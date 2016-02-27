Creative alternatives to standard double beds

The article we prepared for you today aims to give you different options with regards to beds. Usually, when we think about buying a bed for our room, we do not lose too much time thinking about it, since we have more or less a stereotypical type of bed in mind that’s traditionally part of an adult's room.
Normally we opt for a double bed, squared, and the only thing that we think about a bit might be the height of the furniture item. The truth is that most of us probably don’t really imagine that we have another type of concern when it comes to choosing a bed. No problem with that, but we do have a few things to say.
The issue can really be summarised in the form of a question: Did you know that there is a world beyond the classic double bed? Yes! Do you find yourself interested in the topic? Then follow this Ideabook because it is about to unveil a whole new world!
There are some home features that leave us speechless and that may leave us blown away. This is one such example—it could not be otherwise when the bed we see in this image in front of us, hangs from the ceiling of the room! It is certainly a bed that gives life to an otherwise plain room, and much different to what we are normally used to.
If you want to do something very bold and very different, you cannot go wrong with this! In addition, we are sure that you’ll want to show this wonder to your closest friends at the very least, and you know what? This is how trends and fashions are started!
If you’re looking for a temporary or simple alternative and different solution as a bed for your room, we have a DIY (do it yourself) option for you. Find some wooden pallets – ask around at supermarkets or shipping yards—and turn it into a bed base! Believe us when we say that this will leave nothing to be desired in comparison to those we buy in any store.
Look at the example we give you in this picture—is this something that you do not like? On the contrary, this is a room that shows immense good taste!
Beds and bedsides are usually dissociated from another and the headboard is not an indispensable part of a bed, although it can lead to very interesting results in terms of decoration as it allows us to explore creatively in a new space.
We especially chose this example because it is super original and illustrates very well what we are trying to explain. In this headboard we see not just one, but several shelves, each one of them used differently to house different objects. Originality is undoubtedly the key word here, and the desire to have a stunning bedroom like this it is not only ours, are we right?
Beds with a structure make us think about the beds princesses in fairy tales, surrounded by curtains. We decided to bring you more of these beds not only to remind you about childhood stories, but also because it can be a refreshing solution for your room.
This example is quite colourful and busy, but can be adapted to other, more discreet options or to colour schemes of your choice. This is a wonderfully bright and fun room that will make us smile every morning. The fact that the bed is surrounded by a structure turns out to create a warmer and more comfortable side that will make our nights calmer.
Wood is one of our materials of choice and therefore we almost always present it as an option, and this article is no exception.
The example we have to show now displays a
beautiful wooden bed that seems to frame the mattress resting on it. We cannot fail to mention the
beautiful décor of the room where good taste is the password. The lines are simple, but the set is
perfect. Back in bed, it even
looks like a
framework positioned horizontally, which results in a minimalist example totally to our liking.
Round beds populate our imagination, usually belonging to hotel rooms or American films, however, as you know, they do exist and can be a great choice if you want bolder or more unusual décor.
A round bed in the centre of a room is something that reveals extreme sensuality and can be a great acquisition if you want to give a new life to your room. A touch of sensuality is always welcome when it comes to the bedroom!
Finally, we give you a suggestion that will make more sense for a bedroom or living room where you
receive visitors that may stay over. This type of structure is designed as not to
steal space in the area, but to be available for nights of comfort
and convenience in the event of unexpected visits.
This type of option, presented by Genesis Decor, is not entirely new – who has not seen it in a movie or cartoon? It does, however, certainly remain a piece of furniture that will positively facilitate your life, especially if you do not have as many guest rooms as you like but receive multiple visits. This is an example where functionality aims to provide extreme comfort.