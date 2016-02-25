The Home with Everything

The Salazar House is a lovely family vacation home situated in Giradot, Cundinamarca. The main idea with this structure, designed by Pulido Architects from Bogota, was to create a country-style vacation home with a modern inclination. This was certainly not an easy task, as the property is limited to a mere 500 square metres and situated in an urban environment.

Colombians are, however, known for their creativity and avid response to challenges, whether it comes to food, music or architecture. This is clear from the resultant building we will see today. Pulido Architect’s speciality is contemporary design and finding alternatives, so it comes as no surprise that they were able to design this cutting-edge holiday paradise, whilst including the country-style aesthetic in the home’s interiors.

Have we sparked an interest in you for this Latin American project?

Well, why don’t you join us to take a closer look!