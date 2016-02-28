The Modern Magician's Home

Those who don't believe in magic, will never find it.

Designed by Brazilian architects, Ana Paula e Sanderson, this is a home where the classic, the modern and a little bit of magic collide. Attention to detail is the name of the game here and the architects have not failed to ensure that every detail is absolutely superb.

A double-storey design that blends in beautifully to the surrounding neighbourhood, this is the ideal family home for those who like a bit of sparkle and a lot of comfort.

So let's go and explore with wonder and delight!