The Modern Magician's Home

Those who don't believe in magic, will never find it.
Designed by Brazilian architects, Ana Paula e Sanderson, this is a home where the classic, the modern and a little bit of magic collide. Attention to detail is the name of the game here and the architects have not failed to ensure that every detail is absolutely superb.
A double-storey design that blends in beautifully to the surrounding neighbourhood, this is the ideal family home for those who like a bit of sparkle and a lot of comfort.
So let's go and explore with wonder and delight!
For me, there is very little difference between magic and art. To me, the ultimate act of magic is to create something from nothing: It's like when the stage magician pulls the rabbit from the hat.—Alan Moore
The outside of the house, especially at night, is warm, impressive and grand where the architects have used different levels, shapes and volumes to create something quite unique. The white walls work beautifully with the wooden façades, which envelope different sections of the home, including the garage area.
The architects have used the slope of the landscape to their advantage, positioning each layer perfectly upon it. They've also worked with the natural environment around it—don't you love how the beautiful green trees and grass naturally complement and enhance the structure?
Simple and sophisticated is always the best look to go for outside, letting the clean lines and beautiful shapes speak for themselves. It also subtly alludes to the magic within…
Love is the magician that pulls man out of his own hat.—Ben Hecht
The living room is our first port of call in this mystical home—and we can see why!
A classic interior style is enhanced by a sparkling, glass chandelier and a glass wall that runs alongside the staircase. Can't you see Cinderella's glass slippers fitting in here?
The architects have teamed the glass up with silver and grey colours in the form of rugs, sofas and the curtains. The white coffee table and white cushions are the frosting on the cake, illuminating the subtle colours and understated design.
The plants are incredibly important to note in this space and a great design tip for any home! By including little pot plants, or a tall tree, in this space you are adding a gorgeous natural element and colour to the room.
Comfort is key when it comes to a living room so opt for style and a cushy touch here and there. A plush rug and a few cushions can make the world of difference!
Home is a name, a word, it is a strong one; stronger than magician ever spoke, or spirit ever answered to, in the strongest conjuration.—Charles Dickens
What better spot is there in the home than a television room! You can curl up on a Saturday night and watch your favourite flick, catch up with your buddies over a sporting match or even listen to music.
This display unit is one of the best that we have ever seen—a dark caramel wood that works beautifully with the lighter wood used throughout the rest of the house. Again, the designers have enhanced the entire look and feel of the space with gorgeous green plants and green ornaments.
The flat screen television is the hero of this room though. Invest in high quality products so that they last a long time. It's an investment!
I don't think you can say something is or isn't magic. - David Blaine
The kitchen and dining room are open plan and work wonderfully together, creating a social space for the whole family to enjoy. And don't you just love this modern dining room table? It sits sturdily in the middle of the patio cum dining room cum kitchen area—a solid spot for wining, dining and catching up.
Lighting is incredibly important here and a good tip to note! The designers have incorporated three beautiful overhead lanterns that hang fashionably over the table. This creates a wonderful ambiance while you are sharing a meal, while still allowing enough light to see what you're putting into your mouth.
The dark wooden table that we spoke about earlier is paired with beautiful wooden chairs that are decorated with white cushions. Simple but effective! If you want to go for something like this but enjoy a bit more colour, you can always opt for colourful cushions instead.
I have always been delighted at the prospect of a new day, a fresh try, one more start, with perhaps a bit of magic waiting somewhere behind the morning.—J. B. Priestley
This is a space that is quite simply, a pure delight. An open plan living space that provides views of the swimming pool, this is where you want to spend mornings, afternoons and evenings. Your morning coffee, your poolside lunch and your evening cocktails can all be enjoyed in this cushy, comfortable area.
Look at how the designers have paired classic ornaments and accessories with modern furniture and stylish cushions. This creates a very eclectic look and feel, mixing the traditional with the fashionable. You'll notice the subtle introduction of blue into this space. Pair neutral, earthy tones with a touch of turquoise here and there and you'll create the same magnificent effect!
Whatever you can do, or dream you can, begin it. Boldness has genius, power, and magic in it.—W. H. Murray
Our last stop on this grand tour is the swimming pool—and wow, what a sight! A plunge pool is positioned at the corner of the deck, allowing for plenty of dips and dives, while still allowing enough space for lounging, sun bathing and relaxing by the swimming pool on stylish white deck chairs.
A deck is a great option for any back garden—we strongly recommend it. If you still have enough space for a beautiful garden, speak to your builder about incorporating a deck. It's a smooth, hard surface for hosting braai's and parties and looks really modern and stylish!
When it comes to choosing furniture for an area like this—white umbrellas, deck chairs, an outside table and chairs—you want to opt for durable furniture that won't wear and tear in the weather.
So, what are you doing to create a little bit of magic in your own home?