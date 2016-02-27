The Home that's Living La Vida Loca

Designed by the Portuguese super stars, Studioarte, this is a home right out of a Ricky Martin music video, complete with a beautiful swimming pool, white washed walls and luxurious rooms. This is where you live la vida!

Spanish for this crazy life , living la vida loca is all about luxury, enjoyment and pleasure, keywords that encompass this home completely. Everything is light, bright and beautiful.

White walls, concrete floors and wide, open spaces are signature design elements of these architects, who have achieved the same incredible results with their Casa do Largo project. This overall look and feel, mirrored in both of their architectural designs, is something we recommend anyone try to recreate in their own home. It's simple and sophisticated!

But today, we are exploring Casa Minha. By the end of this tour, you'll feel like you live there too!