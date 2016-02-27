The Home that's Living La Vida Loca

Designed by the Portuguese super stars, Studioarte, this is a home right out of a Ricky Martin music video, complete with a beautiful swimming pool, white washed walls and luxurious rooms. This is where you live la vida!
Spanish for
this crazy life, living la vida loca is all about luxury, enjoyment and pleasure, keywords that encompass this home completely. Everything is light, bright and beautiful.
White walls, concrete floors and wide, open spaces are signature design elements of these architects, who have achieved the same incredible results with their Casa do Largo project. This overall look and feel, mirrored in both of their architectural designs, is something we recommend anyone try to recreate in their own home. It's simple and sophisticated!
But today, we are exploring Casa Minha. By the end of this tour, you'll feel like you live there too!
This view of the home is like a breath of fresh air, especially in the evening glow.
The white walls of the home are offset by little trees and plants, dotted around the border, which adds a subtle and natural form of greenery and décor to the space. The stone flooring making up the entire exterior space is one of our favourite parts of this home as it creates a very earthy look and feel. Stone flooring like this is perfect for the exterior as it is durable and will last long in the exterior conditions.
Have a look through the products for outside areas to see if you find anything that would work well for your home.
The swimming pool adds the la vida loca to living! It's a perfect square shape and the ideal spot for family games, pool parties and relaxing swims after a hard day at work!
The living room is cozy, stylish, neat and warm—all of our favourite things! Can't you picture yourself watching Ricky Martin music videos while snuggled on the cream sofa or reading your favourite book in the chocolate leather armchair? This fantastic blend of neutral, earthy colours, teamed with a plush beige rug, create the ultimate homely feeling in this space.
You'll also notice that there is a thinly veiled boundary between the interior and the exterior, with both opening up onto each other. Not only does it feel a little like you're in a fish bowl when you're in the living room, but there is also tons of light filtering into the space. This is a great feature for any home—no one wants to live like a vampire in a dark and dingy space!
You'll notice that there are two beautiful lamps in the room as well, providing a soft glow when it is dark outside. This creates a wonderful ambiance and mood in the living room, especially when you are cuddling up!
Stairs lead down from the living room into the dining and kitchen area, which all form a wonderful open plan design! And our favourite part is the floor—believe it or not.
Interior concrete flooring is incredibly modern and incredibly trendy, plus think about how well you can show off your stylish dance moves on such sturdy flooring!
People love these types of floors for a variety of reasons:
1. They are green and eco-friendly, taking up a lot less energy to create than other types of floors.
2. They absorb cool air and warm air, naturally insulating the home—a plus for the environment and your electricity bill!
3. Concrete flooring can be recycled, which means less expense and more responsible building.
4. They are easy to clean because they don't absorb liquids or dust. A simple wipe and you have a sparkly floor! This also makes them extremely pet friendly.
5. They are durable and will last you a long, long, long time! Feel free to dance the night away on a concrete floor!
The bedroom is stylish and simple—the perfect haven for sleeping off a night of dancing!
It's not an oversized room, but the designers have managed to still achieve a wonderful overall effect. By teaming crisp, white linen and white walls with a colourful and bright rug as well as a comfortable looking throw on the bed, this room is light and bright!
The large sliding doors that lead outside are also a great feature—who needs a big bedroom when you can just slip outside onto the patio? It also creates a feeling of added space in this environment—big windows or big doors are a big plus!
The beautiful lantern-style lamps are also an added decorative element in this space that enhance the entire look and feel. Soft and sensual lighting is key to a good bedroom!
Also, read these tips for: A Better Bedroom In Just 15 Minutes.
Now we find ourselves back outside where the designers have created the ultimate exterior environment for anyone, whether you're single, in a relationship or have a whole family. Having a seat in this space will transport you to a place where you will feel like you are in a tropical paradise!
White is a key colour here, enhancing the beach-island genre.
The white-washed walls are complemented by the beautiful vanilla sofas, which have been positioned elegantly on the patio to create the ultimate in relaxation and rest. We love the colourful rug though, which adds a very subtle sense of colour and character to the room.
And we can't forget about the pizza oven! If you're a South African, you're sure to have a braai on your patio, but if you have the space, a pizza oven is an absolute must! You can host pizza evenings or let the kids have tons of fun on a Monday night, cooking you dinner instead! They're also easy to install.
We are ending off in a spot that we hope you are all in right now—a place to relax on the weekend, swim and have a sundowner (and listen to your favourite Ricky Martin track). Enjoy it while summer is still here!
The architects have built this little bar into the corner of the patio area, shading it with a taut sail shade, creating a fun and light area to enjoy the view of the neighbourhood, while resting on some bar stools. Next to it is an outdoor sofa, which has been decorated with deep blue cushions. These can be removed when it rains or when it's windy!
This is an area that is ideal for socialising, listening to music, jumping in the pool and chatting to your best friends as well as meeting new people.
Everything about this house screams luxury, class and fun. We'd be screaming with joy if this was our home…
If you liked this home, then you'll love: This Home is the Pinnacle of Tropical Paradise.