The Wonderous Wooden Farmhouse

“Design is art that makes itself useful”.

This is the guiding philosophy of the renowned architect, Danilo Silvestrin, who has changed the landscape of German architecture and design ever since he moved there from Italy in the sixties. He succeeds in reducing design to the essentials without overburdening it with dogma or purist minimalism.

Today we get to see this philosophy in action, with one of Silvestrin Design’s projects situated in Mondsee. This spectacular building made entirely of timber is the perfect house for the organic farm on which it is situated. Following the ethic of sustainable design, the home not only suits the location and purpose but is also a feat of art in its use of the material.

So do you want to join us to see how art makes itself useful? Let’s not waste any more time!