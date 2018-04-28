Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Special leisure areas to inspire you

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Madikwe Hills Private Game Lodge , Nowadays Interiors Nowadays Interiors Commercial spaces Copper/Bronze/Brass Amber/Gold
Loading admin actions …

No home is complete without a leisure area. May it be open or semi-open, it is reserved for fun, meeting friends, hosting parties, and just eating some good food. Being able to have a leisure area at home is definitely a luxury and for you to make it even more glamorous and beautiful using these 10 decorating ideas, which are not only creative but also comfortable and well-equipped. We hope these designs to inspire you to convert your leisure area into a happy place.

1. Outdoor kitchen and a barbeque

Barcelona Apartment, ARRCC ARRCC Patios
ARRCC

Barcelona Apartment

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

The leisure area has only has a roof but no walls so that you enjoy a warm barbecue on rainy days in your open kitchen. It also has a refrigerator to store drinks.

2. Colonial and modern at the same time

Outdoor city living CS DESIGN Patios patio cityliving
CS DESIGN

Outdoor city living

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

This leisure area has a colonial style with a modern vibe. The iron lamp ceiling with fake candles gives a very old farm look. It has a pretty garden and swimming pool to take a dive in as well.

3. Leisure area for the whole family

Morningside Residence, CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
Morningside Residence

Morningside Residence

CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Barbecue, countertops, sink, table, chairs, good lighting, floors, cabinets, and a bar, this leisure area has everything you want. It is a great place for the whole family to spend some quality time.

4. Inspired by the desert

Madikwe Hills Bar Nowadays Interiors Commercial spaces Copper/Bronze/Brass Amber/Gold hanging lights,bar,lodge interior,Bars & clubs
Madikwe Hills Bar

Madikwe Hills Bar

Nowadays Interiors
Nowadays Interiors
Nowadays Interiors

Whether you have a large garden or a huge ground, you can choose to build your leisure area a little farther away from the house. If you have kids, it isn’t ideal to have parties in the house but with something at a distance, you can throw unlimited number of parties that go on until the wee hours of the morning.

5. Modern leisure area with a swimming pool

La Lucia, ARRCC ARRCC Pool
ARRCC

La Lucia

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

This beautiful living area has a huge swimming pool and two decks on either side. The interior designer has smartly carried the open living plan and theme of the house into the leisure area. One deck has a seating area and the other one has a barbeque and a small kitchen to grill steak and buns.

6. Inspired by nature

The Black House, Etienne Hanekom Interiors Etienne Hanekom Interiors Patios Black
The Black House

The Black House

Etienne Hanekom Interiors
Etienne Hanekom Interiors
Etienne Hanekom Interiors

This leisure area is a closed one and equipped with everything, such that you can live there. It is all about the comfy vibe this place has, where you can let go off your inhibitions and have a good time with friends and family.

7. Tropical forest

The Black House, Etienne Hanekom Interiors Etienne Hanekom Interiors Pool Blue
The Black House

The Black House

Etienne Hanekom Interiors
Etienne Hanekom Interiors
Etienne Hanekom Interiors

This is another view of the earlier idea. The dining chairs are very aesthetic and so are the original glass lamps. And you can take a dip whenever you want. You can close the area by rolling down the jute curtains for privacy.

8. Luxury and charm

Pool Deck Area Tru Interiors Pool
Pool Deck Area

Pool Deck Area

Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

This modern leisure area is inside the house and has a lot of different textures, materials, and colors that give it an eclectic and peculiar atmosphere.

9. Cosy and simple

Copper & Grey Tones, Sophistique Interiors Sophistique Interiors Patios
Copper & Grey Tones

Copper & Grey Tones

Sophistique Interiors
Sophistique Interiors
Sophistique Interiors

This is an outdoor space converted into an extensive and comprehensive leisure area with a semi-open barbecue, efficient lighting, and comfortable and sturdy furniture waiting for guests to arrive.

10. Covered with curtains

Riverclub Estate CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd Patios
Riverclub Estate

Riverclub Estate

CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Awnings give the area is special touch as they move along with the winds making it a very romantic place. It provides shade along with freshness. The design is very simple but independent and also lightweight, which is easy to remove and arrange anywhere else. The color complements well with the furniture.

