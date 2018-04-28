10 Special leisure areas to inspire you

No home is complete without a leisure area. May it be open or semi-open, it is reserved for fun, meeting friends, hosting parties, and just eating some good food. Being able to have a leisure area at home is definitely a luxury and for you to make it even more glamorous and beautiful using these 10 decorating ideas, which are not only creative but also comfortable and well-equipped. We hope these designs to inspire you to convert your leisure area into a happy place.
The leisure area has only has a roof but no walls so that you enjoy a warm barbecue on rainy days in your open kitchen. It also has a refrigerator to store drinks.
This leisure area has a colonial style with a modern vibe. The iron lamp ceiling with fake candles gives a very old farm look. It has a pretty garden and swimming pool to take a dive in as well.
Barbecue, countertops, sink, table, chairs, good lighting, floors, cabinets, and a bar, this leisure area has everything you want. It is a great place for the whole family to spend some quality time.
Whether you have a large garden or a huge ground, you can choose to build your leisure area a little farther away from the house. If you have kids, it isn’t ideal to have parties in the house but with something at a distance, you can throw unlimited number of parties that go on until the wee hours of the morning.
This beautiful living area has a huge swimming pool and two decks on either side. The interior designer has smartly carried the open living plan and theme of the house into the leisure area. One deck has a seating area and the other one has a barbeque and a small kitchen to grill steak and buns.
This leisure area is a closed one and equipped with everything, such that you can live there. It is all about the comfy vibe this place has, where you can let go off your inhibitions and have a good time with friends and family.
This is another view of the earlier idea. The dining chairs are very aesthetic and so are the original glass lamps. And you can take a dip whenever you want. You can close the area by rolling down the jute curtains for privacy.
This modern leisure area is inside the house and has a lot of different textures, materials, and colors that give it an eclectic and peculiar atmosphere.
This is an outdoor space converted into an extensive and comprehensive leisure area with a semi-open barbecue, efficient lighting, and comfortable and sturdy furniture waiting for guests to arrive.
Awnings give the area is special touch as they move along with the winds making it a very romantic place. It provides shade along with freshness. The design is very simple but independent and also lightweight, which is easy to remove and arrange anywhere else. The color complements well with the furniture.
