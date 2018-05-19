Your browser is out-of-date.

31 fantastic patio ideas for South African homes

MORAR MAIS POR MENOS - VARANDA , Bender Arquitetura Bender Arquitetura Patios
No matter summer or winter, it's always nice to have an outdoor seating area like veranda, terrace, sun deck, or porch where you can dine, enjoy the sunbathing, or simply chill out with family and friends. Today we've got you 30 different ideas for your home add-ons -- all in this ideabook! 

1. An idyllic terrace to enjoy sunshine

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Patios
terrace

2. Patio with canopy​ -- simple yet practical!

Patio homify Patios
3. During summer time, the white tone of the patio is visually refreshing!

House Morningside, Principia Design Principia Design Minimalist style garden
4. Modern and sleek

homify Pool
5. Opt for some comfy outdoor furniture

Kleinbos, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Patios Wood White
6. Don't forget the braai equipments!

Pizza Pavillion Edge Design Studio Architects Patios
7. A perfect pergola for your inner peace

Ferguson Architects Modern Garden
8. The adjustable canopy protects you from harsh sun

homify Patios
9. The veranda that leads to a garden is the best place to chill -- no matter what time!

Cozy lounge Hugo Hamity Architects Modern houses roof,roofs,timber house,eco home,passive home
10. A Wooden terrace with magnificent ocean views

House Meuller, Coetzee Alberts Architects Coetzee Alberts Architects Patios
11. Spruce up the neutral-toned patio with geometric patterned carpet

House Dos Santos, Spegash Interiors Spegash Interiors Patios
12. The outdoor hallway makes the whole living space more spacious

House 01, Hyde Park , Daffonchio & Associates Architects Daffonchio & Associates Architects Modern Garden
13. A dream patio for sun-seekers

Roca Llisa, ARRCC ARRCC Patios
14. A small country style balcony proves that size doesn't matter!

Girl and the cat, BLACKHAUS BLACKHAUS Modern Garden Wood Green balcony
15. The cozy daybed together with the electronic fan -- perfect for daytime siesta!

Riverside Retreat - Sun Porch Lorna Gross Interior Design Patios
16. Use the bold paint color to brighten up both the exterior and outdoor space

back yard of main house Nuclei Lifestyle Design Patios
17. Patio surrounded by a garden = a smart twist of your home extension

House Snyman, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Patios
18. Outdoor lounge with pergola

Beach Front House, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Patios Concrete Grey
19. The embodiment of transitional style

Morningside Residence, CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd Patios
20. Pergola in front of a garden pool -- children will love the idea!

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Patios
21. Employ wood beams/ furniture and pair them with white cushions. Beautiful!

Casa en las Lomas, 2010, Taller Luis Esquinca Taller Luis Esquinca Patios
22. The colonial style patio is so klassy!

Attico quartiere ostiense, zona gazometro - Roma, Formaementis Formaementis Patios
23. Make your own urban jungle at home

MORAR MAIS POR MENOS - VARANDA , Bender Arquitetura Bender Arquitetura Patios
24. The modern dinging/entertainment area on the upper terrace

House Pautz homify Modern houses Concrete Grey sliding door,wood exterior,outdoor furniture
25. An idyllic corner to chill with friends

Projeto, Heloisa Titan Arquitetura Heloisa Titan Arquitetura Patios
Pergola

26. Illumination is important for those evening events

Cliff Dwelling, Specht Architects Specht Architects Patios
27. Lampshades made of bamboo baskets -- unleash your creativity!

homify Patios
28. Lazy bones, here is your paradise!

homify Patios
29. The patio is suitable for relaxing and to provide a party space/chill out area

Bedroom 3 Terrace TG Studio Patios
30. Bold colors speak for themselves!

homify Patios
​The dazzling beauty of Pretoria’s House Pautz

