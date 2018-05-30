Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

An elegant and beautiful home in Pretoria (and its success story!)

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
A Modern Contemporary Home in Pretoria , Dessiner Interior Architectural Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

More and more people are opting for simple and neutral interiors so that every person of the house loves it. It's timeless, concise and easy to either experiment with avant-garde furniture or to add a personal touch to the interiors. One such elegant and sophisticated home is in Pretoria, which was renovated and exquisitely designed by DESSINER INTERIOR ARCHITECTURAL. The professionals also share their experience of renovating this house with us, so just read on to know what they say!

[The room tour] Master bedroom

The main bedroom Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern style bedroom bed room,bed,main bedroom,pretoria
Dessiner Interior Architectural

The main bedroom

Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Dominated by different shades of brown, the master bedroom looks very comfortable and stylish. The interior designer has used two patterned metal walls to separate the study from the sleeping area so that the latter still remains private. Rather than going for a usual bedside lamp, the designer chose pendant lights and recessed lamps for a cozy ambiance. Even though there are only half windows, the use of floor-length curtains can actually make the ceilings appear higher.

Living room

The lounge Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern living room lounge,lounge chair,coffee table,lighting
Dessiner Interior Architectural

The lounge

Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural

The interior designer has carried the same neutral tone across the house by employing multiple but well-balanced colors. In the living room, we can see that the white and grey along with some hint of dark brown successfully create a rustic, warm and cozy feeling. The consistent color of curtains also helps visually expand the whole space.

Family room

The TV room Dessiner Interior Architectural Media room tv,lounge,media,pretoria
Dessiner Interior Architectural

The TV room

Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural

In the family room, the professionals apply brighter color schemes and utilize custom designed furniture made of different materials such as leather, marble, and wood. While the furniture pieces in the living room are rather aesthetic orientated, the ones here are more functional and dynamic as kids would be spending most of their time playing around.

[Behind the scene] The success story of the project—Q&A

The girl’s bedroom Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern style bedroom girl's bedroom,bedroom
Dessiner Interior Architectural

The girl’s bedroom

Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural

① Which kind of project did you close? 

Complete renovation 

 How long the project took to complete?

About 6 months including design and construction

③ Size of the place?

400m2

 How did you approach the lead?

We contacted client via homify dashboard and arranged a meeting to find out what they required. We then drew up 3D visuals of our design and worked with the client to achieve their vision.

The children’s bedroom Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern style bedroom Bedroom,boy's bedroom,children's bedding
Dessiner Interior Architectural

The children’s bedroom

Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural

 How much time and energy did you invest in being proactive on the website, optimize the profile, etc. 

We spent a lot of time on homify to assure ROI

➅ The ideas behind different rooms and what the aims were? 

We aimed to make the home both beautiful and functional. Having a space that looks great and achieves its goal.

➆ Any special or specific materials etc. that were used that stand out? 

Local artwork, custom designed furniture, and fixtures

   

➤Want to see what else these professionals are capable of? Let’s scope out the elegant style of the Houghton Residence.

​9 of the most beautiful houses in South Africa

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks