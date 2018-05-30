An elegant and beautiful home in Pretoria (and its success story!)

More and more people are opting for simple and neutral interiors so that every person of the house loves it. It's timeless, concise and easy to either experiment with avant-garde furniture or to add a personal touch to the interiors. One such elegant and sophisticated home is in Pretoria, which was renovated and exquisitely designed by DESSINER INTERIOR ARCHITECTURAL. The professionals also share their experience of renovating this house with us, so just read on to know what they say!
Dominated by different shades of brown, the master bedroom looks very comfortable and stylish. The interior designer has used two patterned metal walls to separate the study from the sleeping area so that the latter still remains private. Rather than going for a usual bedside lamp, the designer chose pendant lights and recessed lamps for a cozy ambiance. Even though there are only half windows, the use of floor-length curtains can actually make the ceilings appear higher.
The interior designer has carried the same neutral tone across the house by employing multiple but well-balanced colors. In the living room, we can see that the white and grey along with some hint of dark brown successfully create a rustic, warm and cozy feeling. The consistent color of curtains also helps visually expand the whole space.
In the family room, the professionals apply brighter color schemes and utilize custom designed furniture made of different materials such as leather, marble, and wood. While the furniture pieces in the living room are rather aesthetic orientated, the ones here are more functional and dynamic as kids would be spending most of their time playing around.
① Which kind of project did you close?
Complete renovation
➁ How long the project took to complete?
About 6 months including design and construction
③ Size of the place?
400m2
➃ How did you approach the lead?
We contacted client via homify dashboard and arranged a meeting to find out what they required. We then drew up 3D visuals of our design and worked with the client to achieve their vision.
➄ How much time and energy did you invest in being proactive on the website, optimize the profile, etc.
We spent a lot of time on homify to assure ROI
➅ The ideas behind different rooms and what the aims were?
We aimed to make the home both beautiful and functional. Having a space that looks great and achieves its goal.
➆ Any special or specific materials etc. that were used that stand out?
Local artwork, custom designed furniture, and fixtures
➤Want to see what else these professionals are capable of? Let’s scope out the elegant style of the Houghton Residence.