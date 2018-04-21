​The elegant Stellenbosch home with vineyard views

Location, location, location… today’s homify 360° gem undoubtedly reminds us about the importance of choosing the spot to lay down roots. But even though we at homify are big fans of beach views or homes located near mountains or lush forests, there is something to be said about living near a vineyard. Especially one in a fabulous ‘wine country’ as Stellenbosch, Cape Town.

Hugo Hamity Architects from Johannesburg had the opportunity to design this elegant property. With projects scattered about the country (in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban and elsewhere), Hugo Hamity Architects was the perfect choice to introduce a strong combination of creativity and professionalism to the project.

Taking the classic Cape Dutch-style homes as a starting point, their design was given a modern makeover to make it ideal for 21st century living. These professionals also chose to base their layout around an open courtyard, where the house’s swimming pool is also located.

Let’s see some visual representation of this gorgeous 550m² dream home…