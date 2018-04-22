A Bloemfontein home perfect for a modern family

Today’s property piece comes from Property Commerce Architects in Bloemfontein – 3D renderings of an amazing residential home that manages to flaunt all the winning touches: open spaces, texture combos, neutral- and earthy hues (to make the rooms seem even more spacious and welcoming, of course), etc.

But what makes this design (dubbed ‘House Ramokoena’) even more striking is the fact that it’s privy to breathtaking views, thanks to it being located right next to a protected conservancy. 10 out of 10 for location, then!

Let’s take a look…