A Bloemfontein home perfect for a modern family

Today’s property piece comes from Property Commerce Architects in Bloemfontein – 3D renderings of an amazing residential home that manages to flaunt all the winning touches: open spaces, texture combos, neutral- and earthy hues (to make the rooms seem even more spacious and welcoming, of course), etc.
But what makes this design (dubbed ‘House Ramokoena’) even more striking is the fact that it’s privy to breathtaking views, thanks to it being located right next to a protected conservancy. 10 out of 10 for location, then!
Let’s take a look…
We open in the living room, which shares an almost seamless layout with the dining room (located in the background). Just see the decadent amounts of natural lighting filtering indoors, thanks to those floor-to-ceiling windows, which make that earthy colour palette positively shine.
And how about that L-shaped sofa? Big enough to hold quite a few socialising friends, and definitely comfy enough for a mid-afternoon nap.
Our favourite piece? Definitely that brick-clad wall with built-in niche that is just waiting for an assortment of décor pieces (a few books, perhaps a potted plant or two) to fill it.
One good sofa deserves another, which is why the adjoining TV lounge also flaunts an L-shaped beauty, only this time bigger and in a darker charcoal hue, which makes it quite the focal piece of the space.
We dwell closer to the heart of this home (aka the kitchen), yet it’s not the stunning breakfast counter of concrete (ensuring a delicious industrial style) or hanging pendants we want to focus on. Instead, it’s the combination of rich textures in and around the kitchen that grabs our attention.
Stone, brick, wood, and concrete all adorn relevant surfaces and pieces to perfection, bringing in a unique modern-meets-industrial look. Another great benefit to this is that one almost needn’t worry about additional décor pieces (like wall art or sculptures), as the rich textures do a terrific job of ensuring style and substance for these interiors.
Let’s see what the rest of the interiors (and the surrounding exteriors) of this delicious design look like…
