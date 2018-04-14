7 Pictures of bedrooms from homes in Pretoria

Decorating a bedroom is the most exciting part of renovating a home. In the entire home, you’ll be spending most of your time in the bedroom, so it has to be a special place. And because of that, you take care of every single detail that goes into it. Let’s look at some bedrooms from homes in Pretoria that might help you while decorating yours.
This master bedroom is one of the most beautiful bedrooms in the whole of Pretoria. It is the minute details like the gold accent on the wall, big photo frame, and subtle combination of colors are makes it very personal.
The bedroom is very simple and suits a minimalist. The green blanket and nature photo frame has a calming effect on the bedroom.
Nature seems to be a trend many people follow to bring tranquility to their bedrooms. Even though it is minimal, it has a mid-century feel because of the side table and photo frames hung against the wall.
How lovely would it be to look at the nature the moment you open your eyes? Simplistic design of the master bedroom is exceptionally beautiful.
This bedroom is divided into two section. A small bedroom area that leads to an open bathroom and a small sitting area with cane swing. It has sliding doors for when you want privacy and is an innovative inside and out bedroom concept.
The interior designer has smartly coupled South African tribal art with mid-century design to give it a personal touch. He has innovatively used tribal carved doors as the bed’s headboard, which is an interesting choice.
This bedroom is definitely every a country lover’s dream. It is simple but very personal as the decor is picked keeping in mind the homeowner’s preferences.
If you want to look at more such ideabooks, you can visit them on Homify.