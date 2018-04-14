Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 Pictures of bedrooms from homes in Pretoria

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Southern African Residence - Bedroom Ideas, Dessiner Interior Architectural Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Decorating a bedroom is the most exciting part of renovating a home. In the entire home, you’ll be spending most of your time in the bedroom, so it has to be a special place. And because of that, you take care of every single detail that goes into it. Let’s look at some bedrooms from homes in Pretoria that might help you while decorating yours.

1. Elegance personified

Main Bedroom Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern style bedroom
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Main Bedroom

Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural


This master bedroom is one of the most beautiful bedrooms in the whole of Pretoria. It is the minute details like the gold accent on the wall, big photo frame, and subtle combination of colors are makes it very personal.

2. Simple and green

French House, SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) Mediterranean style bedroom
SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)

French House

SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)
SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)
SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)


The bedroom is very simple and suits a minimalist. The green blanket and nature photo frame has a calming effect on the bedroom.

3. Classic minimalist

Guest Bedroom in natural colours SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) BathroomDecoration Green
SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)

Guest Bedroom in natural colours

SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)
SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)
SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)


Nature seems to be a trend many people follow to bring tranquility to their bedrooms. Even though it is minimal, it has a mid-century feel because of the side table and photo frames hung against the wall.

4. Master bedroom

Bedroom 2 JSD Interiors Eclectic style bedroom Wood Grey contemporary,beachhouse,rustic,bedroom,grey,wood,deck
JSD Interiors

Bedroom 2

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors


How lovely would it be to look at the nature the moment you open your eyes? Simplistic design of the master bedroom is exceptionally beautiful.

​ 5. Inside and out

Main Bedroom JSD Interiors Eclectic style bedroom Wood Grey rustic,contemporary,grey,bedroom,beach house,indoor outdoor
JSD Interiors

Main Bedroom

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

This bedroom is divided into two section. A small bedroom area that leads to an open bathroom and a small sitting area with cane swing. It has sliding doors for when you want privacy and is an innovative inside and out bedroom concept.

​ 6. Mid-century charm

Bedroom JSD Interiors Eclectic style bedroom Wood Grey
JSD Interiors

Bedroom

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

The interior designer has smartly coupled South African tribal art with mid-century design to give it a personal touch. He has innovatively used tribal carved doors as the bed’s headboard, which is an interesting choice.

7. Rustic bedroom

Kleinbos, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Rustic style bedroom White
Full Circle Design

Kleinbos

Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design


This bedroom is definitely every a country lover’s dream. It is simple but very personal as the decor is picked keeping in mind the homeowner’s preferences.

If you want to look at more such ideabooks, you can visit them on Homify.

​Die elegante styl van die Houghton woning

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks