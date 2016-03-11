​The House That Enjoys City-Light Views

It's easier to go down a hill than up it, but the view is much better at the top. —Henry Ward Beecher.

Mr Beecher certainly had a point when he said those wise words, and today’s architectural find on homify 360° will prove that. However, since this is homify, we thought we’d add a stunning structure to really enhance that view from the top. And that is where Mexican firm Imativa Architects come in.

They thought the top of a hill would be the ideal location for one of their modern creations – and they were right. After all, what could be more dazzling than a sea of city lights twinkling below you while you’re standing on your private terrace and enjoying the breezy night air? How about a striking facade behind you, as well as some sophisticated decor and furniture adorning your interior spaces?