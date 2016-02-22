Beat bad smells the natural way!

Poor ventilation, the presence of pets, the complex management of the refrigerator, shoes, smoking and humidity—the house can often be overrun with bad smells. Is it possible to fight such unpleasant odours without necessarily resorting to commercial products? The answer is yes, of course! There are plenty of all-natural remedies passed down from our grandmothers and that work very well.

Prior to natural remedies, it is helpful to use standard common sense. Your apartment must be sufficiently ventilated, you must have clean, healthy surfaces (especially in the kitchen), and avoid leaving dirty dishes in the sink, procrastinating to take out the garbage, or leaving rotten food in the fridge! If you are a smoker, pay attention to textiles: it is necessary to wash and refresh it frequently.

Let's look at some more practical ways to eliminate bad odours in the natural way…