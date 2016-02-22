Beat bad smells the natural way!

Poor ventilation, the presence of pets, the complex management of the refrigerator, shoes, smoking and humidity—the house can often be overrun with bad smells. Is it possible to fight such unpleasant odours without necessarily resorting to commercial products? The answer is yes, of course! There are plenty of all-natural remedies passed down from our grandmothers and that work very well.
Prior to natural remedies, it is helpful to use standard common sense. Your apartment must be sufficiently ventilated, you must have clean, healthy surfaces (especially in the kitchen), and avoid leaving dirty dishes in the sink, procrastinating to take out the garbage, or leaving rotten food in the fridge! If you are a smoker, pay attention to textiles: it is necessary to wash and refresh it frequently.
Let's look at some more practical ways to eliminate bad odours in the natural way…
In the living room and the bedroom, unpleasant smells are often linked to the bad habit of not opening enough windows as well as due to smoking. We recommend firstly that you frequently wash textiles such as curtains or the covers of sofas and carpets.
In the long run textiles can retain odours accumulated over time. To effectively fight against the smell of smoke, especially if smokers do not want to go on the balcony or look out of the window during the act… it is useful to frequently empty the ashtray. Cover the bottom of the ashtray with vinegar or coffee until the odour disappears.
Treated surfaces can be cleaned with a solution of hot water and tea tree oil, although wood is delicate and can be dried by this essential oil. So do not abuse it.
What to do with aprons that do not lose the smell of garlic or onions after cooking? Just cut a lemon into slices and rub all of the smelly surfaces.
The absorption capacity of lemon will remove odours without using chemicals! Similarly you can use vinegar, which is especially effective to clean jam jars, making the smell disappear and availing the jar for re-use later.
The bathroom is the first place in the house often affected by unpleasant odours. The main problem is that the accumulated moisture characteristic of these rooms, make the situation worse.
The use of cider vinegar is very advisable, as it can be an excellent tile cleaner when mixed with hot water. To disinfect, you can use tee tree oil once again, since it has fungicidal and bactericidal properties! This is even a better tip when you share the bathroom with your cat.
Finally, pay attention to mould on the walls. There are numerous useful natural remedies to fight against it are numerous, like wine vinegar, salt, baking and tea tree oil.
Sometimes, just a tiny fish stored in the fridge for a few days can produce unpleasant smells that eventually become unbearable. How to defeat bad smells in the fridge?
Here is a natural remedy to remove odours from the refrigerator: peel a potato and put it in the fridge. Potatoes work as an absorbent and must be changed every 2-3 days until the smell is gone. A lump of coal can also do the trick, but potatoes seem more appropriate!
Of course it is advisable to empty the fridge at least three times a year and clean it completely to avoid the growth of mould and proliferation of bad odours.
Inside your cabinets and closets, you can use dried lavender sachets. You can also cover the surfaces of shelves and drawers with newspapers that will absorb moisture which may cause bad smells.
For shoes, add some dried thyme inside! It has a guaranteed positive effect. If odours persist in empty drawers and closets, pour hot soy milk on surfaces, then clean with water and let dry.
