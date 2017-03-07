Home improvement: 6 easy DIY ways to tile the kitchen (with no building skills!)

Want to get into some DIY over the weekend and really improve your home?

We all want our houses to look good, but most of us don't have the necessary DIY, home improvement and building skills. The good news is that it doesn't matter, you can achieve a lot with some small hacks.

The kitchen is the heart and soul of a home. It's the place where the family can cook and have a meal together while discussing events, laughing about family history and making new memories. A well-lit and colourful modern kitchen will make the perfect setting for family bonding, don't you think?

It doesn't matter whether your kitchen is open plan or separate from other parts of the home, a stunning kitchen that reflects your personal style and character can be created through great modern design concepts. A funky kitchen wall that boasts excellent choices in colour, style, texture and materials is not that difficult to achieve.

This Ideabook is filled with fantastic inspiration to make your kitchen walls amazing from every aesthetic angle, Let's get started!