Home improvement: 6 easy DIY ways to tile the kitchen (with no building skills!)

Want to get into some DIY over the weekend and really improve your home?
We all want our houses to look good, but most of us don't have the necessary DIY, home improvement and building skills. The good news is that it doesn't matter, you can achieve a lot with some small hacks.
The kitchen is the heart and soul of a home. It's the place where the family can cook and have a meal together while discussing events, laughing about family history and making new memories. A well-lit and colourful modern kitchen will make the perfect setting for family bonding, don't you think?
It doesn't matter whether your kitchen is open plan or separate from other parts of the home, a stunning kitchen that reflects your personal style and character can be created through great modern design concepts. A funky kitchen wall that boasts excellent choices in colour, style, texture and materials is not that difficult to achieve.
This Ideabook is filled with fantastic inspiration to make your kitchen walls amazing from every aesthetic angle, Let's get started!
Our first design concept we look at today is the introduction of modern wooden wall accents to your kitchen. This idea adds a clean and minimalist look and will be an attractive textured feature in any kitchen, not forgetting that colour choices are almost endless here, so there surely is something for everyone. Whether your taste is more sleek and chic or rustic with a modern twist, a wooden kitchen wall may be just the option for you!
The best way to include this stylish textured approach into your kitchen is to consider the wooden colour combination already installed. This includes anything from doors, countertops and flooring. Try to include kitchen wall panels in a colour that complements the rest of the wooden features.
A stone wall may be just the answer for home owners that are looking for an extreme textured modern kitchen wall. It is not a new design feature, but modern stone walls have become fashionable in recent years. In the past, exposed brick or stone wall features were often seen in country style homes, but this old trend has been revived in modern loft apartments and suburban homes.
In the image we see a simple sandstone coloured wall, perfectly complemented by all-white kitchen cabinets and sleek appliances. The touch of lime green creates a vibrant yet attractive wall feature, which makes this small kitchen a classic designer space.
For more small kitchen inspiration, see these: Easy Ways To Boost A Small Kitchen.
If retro styling is more your thing, then this kitchen wall might be exactly what you have been looking for.
This traditional wall tile is a Mexican inspired design by Mexambiente that is altogether amazing. Especially when combined with a wooden countertop for that added country charm. This idea is authentically unique as the colourful tiles are hand painted, making the wall tiles and the kitchen design even more exceptional.
This fun decorative design idea is something that we can all love and appreciate. While chalkboards have long since been removed from the classroom they have instead made a stylish comeback to the modern home. Chalkboard paint is readily available from a local craft store in a variety of colours.
Just think about a chalkboard wall will come in handy, especially for old family recipes, your to do list for the day, the contact number of your favourite take out restaurant, or how about an inspirational message to get you through the day? It can even keep the children entertained for hours! There is really no excuse to not add this creative space in your home!
It is not often that a kitchen design sees less storage space against the walls in order to make way for family portraits, but we love the idea!
This shelf filled with memories in classic black and white creates the perfect personal touch for any home. While the amazing textured wall in the background makes the space seem even more retro chic… personalised has become stylish. Yet another design we adore!
So you have a favourite colour, but you thought it would be a bit gaudy to add it throughout your home. Ever consider the accented wall idea? This creates a great splashback option for your kitchen, and because it is painted it can be changed quickly and efficiently with minimal cost!
This fantastic kitchen design, by Orterfinder, with its all-white cabinets certainly makes that violet coloured accented wall pop out even more! How about the addition of different wooden shades in the flooring and the adorable dining table? Isn't this kitchen just so cosy and inviting?