Wait, Before You Buy That Washing Machine!

Whether you consider yourself a good person or a great one, it cannot be escaped: laundry day comes to us all. Manufacturers are all too well aware of this, which is why they offer us bucket loads of options when it comes to making our lives easier in terms of washing and drying.

Yes, a washing machine is not really at the top of anybody’s dream list of things to own (most would splurge on a fancy flat-screen TV or a king-sized bed first), yet it becomes an indispensable part of our routines as functioning adults. Fact remains: if you want your valuables, like your clothes, to remain clean and smelling good, then frequent washing needs to occur.

But choosing a washing machine is a little more challenging than flipping a coin, as there are loads more to consider than merely ‘heads or tails’. Budget, size, available space… these, and more, are all important factors.

Well, what luck, as homify just so happens to have a handy little list of considerations before buying a washing machine – and we don’t mind sharing it with you!