6 DIY ways to make your home more dog friendly

For animal lovers, is there anything better than the presence of a warm, furry friend in your life and in your home? Their energy is contagious and forces us to be more active, even if our home isn't as serene and clean as it once was! Dogs provide us with comfort and love, even in the saddest times, and give us unique unconditional love every day.

So why not offer them the best home that you can?

Having a dog means having to take some steps to live as healthily as possible. For this reason it is necessary to establish rules and boundaries from the beginning. Remember that the dog is an animal and does need consistency to recognise right from wrong, no matter how much he or she is part of the family.

This is why it is important and necessary to define the areas in the house for day-to-day activities including sleeping, eating and playing, as well as their physiological needs. If you do this in your home and take responsibility for your dog, treating him or her well, you will be rewarded with comfort, warmth and a new best friend!

In today's article, we bring you many ideas for your home so that it will become the ideal place for you to have your dog! While you are sure to have more hair on the floor and on your clothes, this is the stuff that happiness is made of!