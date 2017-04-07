6 DIY ways to make your home more dog friendly

For animal lovers, is there anything better than the presence of a warm, furry friend in your life and in your home? Their energy is contagious and forces us to be more active, even if our home isn't as serene and clean as it once was! Dogs provide us with comfort and love, even in the saddest times, and give us unique unconditional love every day.
So why not offer them the best home that you can?
Having a dog means having to take some steps to live as healthily as possible. For this reason it is necessary to establish rules and boundaries from the beginning. Remember that the dog is an animal and does need consistency to recognise right from wrong, no matter how much he or she is part of the family.
This is why it is important and necessary to define the areas in the house for day-to-day activities including sleeping, eating and playing, as well as their physiological needs. If you do this in your home and take responsibility for your dog, treating him or her well, you will be rewarded with comfort, warmth and a new best friend!
In today's article, we bring you many ideas for your home so that it will become the ideal place for you to have your dog! While you are sure to have more hair on the floor and on your clothes, this is the stuff that happiness is made of!
Let's start with one of the main investments: the floor. Although this is not a mandatory step, we must mention it if you're about to get a dog.
For starters, the floor is where your dog will walk, sit and lie and, if you're getting a puppy, where you will train your dog. If you are getting an adult dog, you also may not know what his or her habits are. So we suggest staying away from carpets, for hygiene reasons.
Another important point to note is that any activity that your dog does—playing, biting, scratching—could permanently damage your floor. Ideally you want to go for a solid floor that is non-absorbent, easy to clean and resistant to scratches and wear and tear.
Have a look through these fantastic homify floor products for inspiration.
If you have an outdoor space, such as a terrace, balcony, garden or patio, that is directly connected to your home then it is good to teach your dog where it is and how to get there so that they become independent enough to go and do their
business outside on their own.
If you don't have an outside space, that's not the end of the world and doesn't mean that you can't have a pet at home. What it does mean, however, is that you will have to train them specifically to only relieve themselves when you take them for walks or outside to the park.
It is easier, however, for dogs to be able to go outside when they want rather than you having to take them for a walk all the time. That being said, even if you have a garden, it's good to take your dog outside for a walk once a day so that they can run, smell and play with other dogs.
Don't you think this design, by Ein Mamell, is so cute?
The dining area of your hound is a very important aspect. There needs to be a designated space for them to go when they are hungry. It's also advisable that the bowls, especially the food bowls, are slightly higher than the ground. This allows him or her to eat without having to crouch down low. And if you get them used to eating at this level, they are less likely to eat things off of the ground in the street!
When the time comes for some well-deserved rest, it's necessary for them to have a comfortable spot where they can lie down. Although they often prefer a nice piece of floor or carpet to their bed, it is important to maintain some boundaries by having a bed, pillow or box for them to sleep in so that they know that this is their designated sleeping area.
This also means that you are teaching them not to jump up onto the bed and sleep on it and if you take them on holiday or move houses, they aren't too unsettled or out of their routine. They'll still know exactly where to sleep and the smell will be familiar!
We know how sometimes a good old muddy puddle is just irresistible for a dog! And if your dog does jump in the mud, you'll wish you had a bath specifically for the pets just so they don't ruin your beautiful bathroom!
When you adopt your dog, remember that they will also need a bath from time to time—not as often as us, but at least three a year if they behave well. Otherwise it will have to be more!
Firstly, you need to see if your bathroom will be suitable to wash your dog in. Depending on the dog's size, you may only need a sink or a good shower.
There are alternatives, however, such as washing your dog in the back garden with a hose pipe. You can also book them in for a day at a professional parlour. No matter what you choose, however, make sure that it is fun and won't be traumatising for the animal.
The last suggestion that we have for you is to create a fun and pampering home for you and your dog.
Make sure that they know that they are not allowed in certain places, such as the kitchen or the office. These are off-limits as pet play areas. Look at your home carefully and see which spaces you will allow them in and which you will not.
It is also important that in the areas where they are allowed that your beautiful furniture and matching décor is not ruined by teeth marks. When you first get your dog, remove anything that is very expensive or of great sentimental value to you from their reach.
Also remember that if something does get damaged, it is because you haven't trained them properly so be kind to them and teach them patiently.
