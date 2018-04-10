A beautiful house in Cape Town surrounded by nature

Living in Cape Town means endless hikes up the beautiful mountains, swimming in the ocean, and tanned skin. And this house is just the best one you could live in Cape Town with its open windows and doors leading to the outdoors. Surrounded by mountains, the interior designer has made sure that the house camouflages with the environment, so the homeowners take the most advantage of the environment around them.
The house has sliding doors that open into the backyard. There are three doors, two lead to the backyard and one into the front. One of the doors open into the outdoor sitting area, which is shaded and gives a beautiful view of the surroundings.
A staircase leads to the house, which is obviously elevated. The house has a two car parking garage that too has an entrance into the house. The interior designer has gone for simple natural colors with terrace garden, which has a very welcoming vibe.
Like most South African houses, this one too has an open living room plan. The areas are separated with furniture, however, the floor has uniform height.
No South African home is complete with a swimming pool. It being in the backyard enclosed by the house’s structure gives you enough privacy from the neighbors. There’s garden around the pool when you can take a sunbath during the summers and drink mojitos.
The lounge area is located on the second storey of the house and has the bar and cozy sitting arrangement. It has a balcony where you can have morning tea or coffee and gives a mesmerizing view of the green mountains.
